Mauritius: Dr Boolell Reaffirms Commitment to Agricultural Innovation and Sustainability

Government will invest Rs 300 million to establish cold storage facilities at the National Wholesale Market, with the aim of reducing post-harvest losses and improving food preservation across the agricultural sector. This major initiative is expected to reinforce food security while helping local planters maintain the quality of their crops.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, made this announcement during a Potato Harvest ceremony held yesterday at La Marie Robinson Link Road. The event, organised by the Agricultural Development and Marketing Association (ADMA) to celebrate its 27th anniversary, was held under the theme 'Ti Planteur! Ki Lavenir'.

The Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr (Mrs) Jyoti Jeetun; the Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David; the Mayor of the Municipal Council of Vacoas-Phoenix, Mr Sunjeevsing Dindyal; the President of ADMA, Mr Kaviraj Santchurn; and other stakeholders from the agricultural community were present.

In his address Dr Boolell underlined the essential role that small planters play in sustaining agricultural growth and food security in Mauritius. He acknowledged the sector's persistent challenges, notably labour shortages and the increasing effects of climate change. Stressing the need for skilled foreign labour to support local production, the Minister reassured planters of Government's firm commitment to revitalise and strengthen the sector.

He further underlined the need for planters to strike a balance between innovation and traditional methods, and to foster a spirit of collaboration by sharing knowledge and resources. He also made a strong appeal to hotels and institutions to prioritise locally grown produce, underlining that such efforts are vital to reduce reliance on imports and build a more resilient food system.

Dr Jeetun, for her part, reiterated Government's determination to address the challenges confronting the agricultural sector. She pointed out that the first step is to assess the scope and depth of these issues, and explore targeted and practical solutions aimed at improving the lives of both producers and consumers. Acknowledging the dedication of planters, she observed that they often bear the highest risks and are most impacted by systemic weaknesses.

With regard to potato production, she noted that Mauritius consumed 29,000 tonnes in 2024, while local output stood at only 13,000 tonnes, which highlights the country's significant reliance on imports. She also warned that this trade imbalance contributes to the depreciation of the Mauritian rupee.

As for Junior Minister David, he commended ADMA for its longstanding contribution to enhancing both the quantity and quality of local agricultural output. Speaking on potato cultivation, he flagged bacterial wilt as a serious threat to crop quality. On that score he urged young people to embrace agriculture by learning from experienced planters and incorporating modern, innovative techniques into their practice.

Mr Santchurn outlined a series of pressing issues hindering the sector's growth, namely a shortage of labour, the rising cost of manpower and production, climate-related disruptions, theft, and crop diseases. He moreover raised concern over the dominance of imported vegetables in the tourism industry, which negatively affects local producers. Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism in Government's ongoing efforts and called on all stakeholders to unite for the sector's recovery and long-term sustainability.