Mauritius: PM Ramgoolam Discusses Establishment of Centre of Excellence With Prof. Balaji

The establishment of a centre of excellence at Victoria Hospital for reconstructive surgery and orthodontics as well as providing adequate solutions to those suffering from deformities were among the main topics discussed during a courtesy call by Prof. Subramoniam Muthiah Balaji on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Prot Louis.

In a statement Prof. Balaji, a leading specialist in complex maxillofacial and reconstructive surgery, highlighted that discussions with PM Ramgoolam also focused on head and neck cancer which is mainly caused by improper diets and allergies; reconstruction procedures; and the possibility of sending doctors abroad to receive training in complex reconstructive surgery. He remarked that a child born with a deformity must undergo several surgeries over a period of three to four years to be successfully treated.

Prof. Balaji pointed out that some 24 children in Mauritius are currently receiving ongoing treatment provided by his team. He underscored that the first and second surgeries are performed at Victoria Hospital by local doctors, while the third and fourth ones, which are more complex, are undertaken by himself.

During the meeting, Prof. Balaji also stressed that priority treatment should be provided to people suffering from cancer, which can be treated if diagnosed at an early stage. He reminded that he works in close collaboration with Prof. Chandrasekharan Deepak who is an expert in orthodontics. Both of them visit Mauritius twice a year to perform advanced surgical procedures.