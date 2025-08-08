Mauritius: PM Ramgoolam Discusses Establishment of Centre of Excellence With Prof. Balaji

7 August 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The establishment of a centre of excellence at Victoria Hospital for reconstructive surgery and orthodontics as well as providing adequate solutions to those suffering from deformities were among the main topics discussed during a courtesy call by Prof. Subramoniam Muthiah Balaji on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Prot Louis.

In a statement Prof. Balaji, a leading specialist in complex maxillofacial and reconstructive surgery, highlighted that discussions with PM Ramgoolam also focused on head and neck cancer which is mainly caused by improper diets and allergies; reconstruction procedures; and the possibility of sending doctors abroad to receive training in complex reconstructive surgery. He remarked that a child born with a deformity must undergo several surgeries over a period of three to four years to be successfully treated.

Prof. Balaji pointed out that some 24 children in Mauritius are currently receiving ongoing treatment provided by his team. He underscored that the first and second surgeries are performed at Victoria Hospital by local doctors, while the third and fourth ones, which are more complex, are undertaken by himself.

During the meeting, Prof. Balaji also stressed that priority treatment should be provided to people suffering from cancer, which can be treated if diagnosed at an early stage. He reminded that he works in close collaboration with Prof. Chandrasekharan Deepak who is an expert in orthodontics. Both of them visit Mauritius twice a year to perform advanced surgical procedures.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.