Liberia: CBL Trains Journalists On Monetary Policy Communications

More than 30 Journalists have attended a one-day training on Communicating Monetary Policy to the public.

Monrovia, Liberia; August 8, 2025 - The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has conducted a one-day training on Monetary Policy Communications for over 30 local journalists in Monrovia.

CBL Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Dr. Musa Dukuly, providing an overview of the training held at the CBL Conference Room on Ashmun Street, underscored the important role of journalists in reporting on the economy, particularly policies that affect the lives of the people.

He noted that seasoned and experienced journalists have helped inform and educate the public about financial and monetary policies.

He said the training will not be a one-time initiative, as the CBL seeks to build bridges with the media, saying, "Let this be the beginning of a deep and consistent collaboration between the Central Bank of Liberia journalists in the country.

At the same time, Dr. Musa emphasized the need for journalists to be professional in their reportage, saying, "When you are credible, people will always go after you for your professional reportage."

The Director of the Department for Research, Policy and Planning at the Bank, Jefferson Kambo, who gave an overview of the Operations of Monetary Policy, said this policy is important because it helps to keep inflation within single digit in order to achieve economic stability.

Director Kambo also said one of the primary objectives or functions of the CBL is to maintain financial stability and support government economic programs, while Deputy Director for Monetary Policy, Research and Planning, Rajie R.Adnan, described inflation as a general increase of prices in an economy over a year.

"It affects everything else; inflation affects monetary policy and structural policy", Rajie explained and clarified perception in the public that the CBL sets the exchange rate. To the contrary, he said the daily exchange rate is determined by rates offered by licensed forex bureaus, commercial banks, and businesses.

But the Liberian economy is also driven by global economic factors, as the country is heavily import-dependent and export vulnerable, according to Michael D. Titoe, Jr., Deputy Director for Macro-economic Forecast, Research, and Policy Planning.

He said external shocks matter in an economy. Monetary Policy works better when the public understands the rationale behind it. Story by Jonathan Browne