Uganda: RDC, DPC Transfers in Ntungamo Raise Eyebrows As Critics Link Timing to Internal Party Politics Ahead of 2026 Elections

The recent transfer of Ntungamo's Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Isaiah Kanyamahane Byarugaba and District Police Commander (DPC) Hannington Nshija has stirred political tension in the district, with critics questioning the motive and timing of the reshuffle.

"we witnessed the handover of the RDC, which was secretly done. We also witnessed the handover of the DPC on the eve of the NRM primary elections. This is done by mafias in NRM," said Denis Savimbi Muhumuza, the LC5 Councillor for Itojo Sub-county.

The transfers come at a time when the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is grappling with internal dissatisfaction, with several members reportedly defecting to opposition parties.

"There is massive movement of our own people to other parties," Savimbi noted, blaming corruption and leadership failure for the loss of grassroots support.

"Unfortunately, our leaders are not helping us. If all these other supporters think they can get what they want elsewhere, good, go get what you want. "

Savimbi also called on Janet kataha Museveni, the party district chairperson "

Dear Mama, members are leaving us, it pains.

Wherever you go, people are saying we are disgusted. This is because there are mafias and theft in this party. The people who are rich will rig elections and get in touch with registrars," he added.

Savimbi appealed to the First Lady, to intervene and rescue the party from further collapse. "The future for NRM is at God's mercy," he said, warning that many people will run to the opposition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The former RDC, Isaiah Kanyamahane Byarugaba, who has now been transferred to Kitagwenda District, dismissed claims that his exit was politically motivated.

"This is a normal transfer, with most of the districts having gaps since our colleagues left to stand in the primaries and resigned.

When a gap is created, there must be someone to fill it. When transferred, it's supposed to be with immediate effect," he clarified.

Kanyamahane, who served in Ntungamo for four years as Deputy RDC and one year as RDC, acknowledged his unique tenure in the district. "They have appointed me twice in Ntungamo, and that's a rare moment," he said.

Political analysts, however, continue to express concern about the growing dissatisfaction within the NRM, pointing to the timing of the administrative changes and the increasing number of defections as signs of internal instability.