Tanzanians Eulogise Ex Speaker Ndugai

Dodoma — FOR the entire moment of yesterday a sombre, tear-soaked cloud hung heavy over the residence of former Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, following his sudden death on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old veteran politician, who passed away while receiving treatment at a yet-to-be-disclosed hospital in Dodoma, left behind a legacy that stirred raw emotion and reflection among both leaders and ordinary citizens.

In Njedengwa Ward, just outside the heart of Dodoma, mourners gathered in clusters, some in silence, others in prayer as news of Ndugai's demise spread like wildfire.

The late Speaker's compound, usually serene, was transformed into a hive of solemn activity, with relatives, party stalwarts and grief-stricken residents arriving to pay their last respects.

Wails of anguish pierced the otherwise quiet air. Many could be seen clutching handkerchiefs and wiping tears, their faces etched with pain and disbelief.

"He was more than a politician, he was our father," said Jawadu Mohammed, the ruling CCM's Ideology, Publicity and Training Secretary for Dodoma region.

He added: "We have lost a library, a political engine because Ndugai was our teacher, our guide... his political footprint won us elections and inspired generations."

On his part, the late Ndugai's nephew, Mr Anderson Sagala said preparations for burial were in full swing and that he will be laid to rest on Monday at his home village in Kongwa.

"He will be laid to rest on Monday at his home village in Kongwa and the requiem mass will take place at the Kongwa football grounds this Sunday," he said.

He added: "We have lost our family's pillar... our hero," he said adding: Throughout his years of public service, Mr Ndugai earned a reputation for discipline, decisiveness and a deep-rooted sense of duty.

As Deputy Speaker and later as Speaker, he commanded the House with a firm hand often stern, but always guided by the rules of Parliament.

His presence was particularly felt in his home constituency of Kongwa, where he tirelessly championed development initiatives.

"He brought schools to every ward, ensured dispensaries were available, in fact, he touched lives," recalled Mr Sagala, insisting: "Of course, he had his flaws like any human being, but his contributions cannot be forgotten."

Dodoma regional ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Publicity Secretary, Jawadi Mohamed said the region has lost a political icon.

"The death of Ndugai has left a huge gap in the Dodoma Region," said Mohamed. Nurdin Titus, a longtime Kongwa resident, echoed the sentiment.

"He was a rare leader, fierce in defending the poor, never afraid to speak against selfish politics. He taught us that leadership is about service, not self," he explained.

Outside the Ndugai residence, the air was thick with both worries and expectations. Road repairs were underway, a subtle yet telling sign that high-profile dignitaries were expected to arrive.

Security was tight, and journalists were told to wait as family meetings were still ongoing. Nonetheless, political heavyweights began trickling in.

Among them was the former Chief Secretary and CCM Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ali. Others were Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule and her Singida counterpart Halima Dendego.

Their presence underscored the magnitude of the loss not just to Kongwa, but to the entire nation