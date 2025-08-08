Tanzania: Legal Aid Campaign Solves 18 - Year Land Dispute

Dar es Salaam — AN 18-year-long land dispute between two residents of Mbezi Makabe has finally come to a peaceful resolution, with Adelina Nyaulingo receiving a newly constructed two-room house from Josephine Mshana as part of a mediated settlement facilitated by the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign (MSLAC).

The handover ceremony, held recently in Mbezi Msumi, was witnessed by Ubungo District Divisional Secretary, Ms Beatrice Mbawala and representatives from the campaign team.

The new home valued at approximately 5m/- was voluntarily built by Ms Mshana for Ms Nyaulingo as part of a mutually agreed-upon resolution to end the land conflict that had persisted since 2007.

Speaking during the event, Ms Nyaulingo expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign for their guidance and support throughout the mediation process.

"I feel truly happy and deeply thankful. The campaign team stood by me and helped bring this issue to a fair and peaceful conclusion. I now have a safe place to live and can finally move on with my life," she said.

She also encouraged others facing legal challenges to trust legal processes and seek resolution through proper channels.

"I urge anyone dealing with land disputes or legal problems to stay calm, be patient and let the law lead the way," she said.

Ms Nyaulingo requested time to relocate, assuring officials that she would move into the new house by Saturday.

For her part, Ms Mshana said her family chose to build the house out of a desire for lasting peace.

"We couldn't continue living in conflict forever. One day, we will all leave this world and it's better to go having lived in peace than with unresolved disputes. That's why we decided, of our own will, to construct this house for Ms Nyaulingo."

She acknowledged that the construction process was not easy, involving financial strain and community support, including contributions of materials like sand.

Ms Mshana also praised the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign for guiding both parties toward a peaceful and fair solution.

"We had been stuck for years. We approached various government offices from ward, municipal and district but nothing worked. We had almost given up. The campaign brought us a lasting solution."

District Divisional Secretary Ms Beatrice Mbawala welcomed the outcome and applauded the goodwill shown by both women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a powerful example of reconciliation. We hope that from today, these two can greet one another again, rebuild trust and live in peace. Let this be a model for others in our community."

She encouraged Ms Nyaulingo to officially take up residence in the new house and called on the wider community to promote peace and unity.

The conflict began in 2007, when Ms Nyaulingo purchased a plot of land from a seller who was later found not to be the rightful owner. Believing she had acquired the land legally, she began developing it.

In 2008, a man named Yasin Mpogoro came forward with legal documents proving he held the official title. A court later ruled in his favour and he subsequently sold the land to Ms Mshana, making Ms Nyaulingo an unintentional illegal occupant.

Despite her legal ownership, Ms Mshana faced difficulties reclaiming the land due to Ms Nyaulingo's poor living conditions and the potential for unrest in the community.

The deadlock was finally broken when legal experts from the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign intervened. They thoroughly reviewed court documents, consulted with local authorities and facilitated dialogue between both parties. Their findings confirmed Ms Mshana's rightful ownership, paving the way for a peaceful resolution.

As part of the final agreement, Ms Nyaulingo agreed to vacate the disputed land and Ms Mshana committed to building a replacement home for her on a nearby plot.