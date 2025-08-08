Tanzania: Justice Commission Efforts Bear Fruits As Ministry Signs MOU With Police Force

8 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tanzania Police Force concerning training and operations in the conservation paramilitary.

This is part of the implementation of the recommendations from the commission reviewing the improvement of criminal justice institutions in the country.

On January 31, 2023, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched a commission for accessing and coming up with recommendations that sought to help improve the Criminal Justice system in the country.

At Chamwino State House in Dodoma, the Head of State tasked the commission to focus on ethics and structure of several institutions.

They include, the National Prosecution Services (NPS), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), the Tanzania Prison, the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and the Police.

The team, chaired by former Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman, submitted its report to the Head of State on July 15, 2023. The report contained 13 recommendations as the team insisted that if implemented, will bolster access to justice for Tanzanians.

It is in this regard that the MoU was signed between the ministry of Natural Resources and the police force was signed in Dodoma at a colourful groundbreaking ceremony.

During the signing event, the Acting Secretary General in the ministry, CP Benedict Wakulyamba, said that the training and operations will focus on professionalism, human rights and governance based on the agreement signed on Wednesday.

The event was also attended by the Commissioner for Operations and Training in the Police Force Awadhi Juma Haji, who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camilius Wambura.

At the signing, CP Haji said that the Police Force is ready for cooperation with these two bodies, as it presents an opportunity to learn about natural resource conservation to enhance the handling of conservation issues while respecting human rights

