Rwanda: How Kigali Became the First African Stop for the 'Music in Space' Global Tour

The Ben opened the curtain on the Music in Space world tour with a launch event in Kigali on August 7, marking the beginning of a global festival that fuses climate advocacy with cultural celebration and creative enterprise.

Spearheaded by Danish sound designer and filmmaker Bjorn Vido, known as Bb, the festival lands in Rwanda on August 25. Camp Kigali, the open-air grounds of the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, will host the experience.

During the launch, The Ben praised the organisers for choosing Rwanda as a stop on the tour and for recognising the country's leadership in environmental stewardship.

"The reason we are here is to help protect the universe at large, especially since our country is known for its strong record in environmental preservation. Rwanda is green, and that inspired Bjorn to bring Music in Space here," he said.

This edition of the festival will feature a blend of live and pre-recorded performances, showcasing talent from countries including Jamaica, South Africa and Uganda. According to Bb, the hybrid format aims to create a seamless, immersive experience for the Kigali audience.

Artists on the lineup include The Ben, Boohle, Bushali, Touchline, Ariel Wayz, Gizizi & Kaygee, Vampino, Sir Trill Isai, Kenny Sol, DJ Crazy Mind, Stu and Sir Kisoro, among others.

General admission is available for Rwf 5,000, while VIP tickets are going for Rwf 10,000 in advance and Rwf 15,000 at the gate. Table packages, which seat six, are priced at Rwf 200,000.

In an interview with The New Times, Bb revealed that he is funding the entire event independently, using personal savings and proceeds from his commercial work with major global brands.

He said he turned down offers from potential sponsors who did not align with his environmental values.

"So far I'm the only sponsor. And I've said no to all the other sponsors so far, because they're not green, and I only have green people around me," he said.

Now on his fourth visit to Rwanda, Bb described the country as his favorite in Africa, praising both its landscapes and its "philosophy of treating the earth."

As part of the tour's creative mission, artists like Bushali and Kenny Sol will collaborate with South African performers in joint projects, including music videos to be filmed during the event.