Rwandan Defender Nkulikiyimana Joins Standard Liège

Rwandan defender Darryl Nkulikiyimana has joined Belgian side Standard de Liège.

InterLex Sport, the player's scouting and management agency, announced that it had secured the move for the player on Thursday, August 7.

Nkulikiyimana, 20, is one of the new players who were recently called up to the national team Amavubi.

ALSO READ: Five young Rwandan players in Europe to watch this season

In a message on its social media platforms, the agency said: "Congratulations Darryl Nkulikiyimana on joining Standard de Liège. A new chapter begins."

The player recently played for FCV Dender EH, a club in the Belgian First Division.

Reports indicate that, to ensure he gets regular playing time, Standard de Liège plans to initially put him in its second team, Standard de Liège U23.

In other transfer news, former APR midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has rejoined Uganda's Vipers FC.