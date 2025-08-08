Rwandan Defender Nkulikiyimana Joins Standard Liège

8 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan defender Darryl Nkulikiyimana has joined Belgian side Standard de Liège.

InterLex Sport, the player's scouting and management agency, announced that it had secured the move for the player on Thursday, August 7.

Nkulikiyimana, 20, is one of the new players who were recently called up to the national team Amavubi.

In a message on its social media platforms, the agency said: "Congratulations Darryl Nkulikiyimana on joining Standard de Liège. A new chapter begins."

The player recently played for FCV Dender EH, a club in the Belgian First Division.

Reports indicate that, to ensure he gets regular playing time, Standard de Liège plans to initially put him in its second team, Standard de Liège U23.

In other transfer news, former APR midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has rejoined Uganda's Vipers FC.

