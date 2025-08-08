Tanzania: Govt Initiates Project to Expand, Digitalise Seeds Quality

Dodoma — THE government has embarked on a robust strategy to expand and further digitalise the country's seeds quality, testing and control, the development which will automatically promote the whole chain of the kernels sector.

Apart from the ongoing increasing demand for seeds in Tanzania, the timely strategy seeks to ensure the seeds produced home continue to meet the set international standards.

At the helm of implementation of the strategy, the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), is working on a project to expand and install cloud- connected facilities at the National Seed Laboratory (NSL).

TOSCI's Director General (DG), Nyasebwa Chimagu told 'the Daily News' in Dodoma recently that the work for the project is now at 46 per cent of its erection.

Having already been accredited by the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), and admitted to the OECD Seed Certification Scheme, the DG said completion of the project will see Tanzania attain a meaningful milestone in the sector.

He said funds for the project, including construction of the lab structure and procurement of modern facilities, has been sourced from Tanzania Agricultural Inputs Support Programme and Agriculture and Fisheries Development Programme (AFDP), at the tune of at least 2.7bn/-.

"The purpose is to ensure Tanzania's agriculture sector is equipped with quality and standard seeds, but far above, is to ensure the country maintains the good track record of marketing local seeds outside the country," he expressed.

He unveiled that works for the erection of the national seed facility located at the TOSCI's Morogoro- based headquarters is being handled by Builder Company under supervision of the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA).

"If all goes well, the project for the laboratory is expected to be finalised in September this year," he said.

Mr Chimagu added, the state- owned seed watch dog institute is also working to construct modern laboratory facilities at all of its zonal offices across the country.

"The vision is to ensure the farmers and seed companies are in access to key seed services in their vicinity," he added.

So far, he said TOSCI has managed to lessen incidents of fake seeds from 26 during 2021/22 to 14 in 2023/24, saying only three cases of fake seeds have been reported since the beginning of the 2025 agricultural season at present.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To negate penetration of counterfeit seeds in local seed markets, he said TOSCI has collaborated with TTCL to invent a digital system to help farmers detect fake seeds that have been packed under the sachets with TOSCI's quality -assurance labels.

"Introduction of the cloud - connected system has played a pivotal role in fuelling a war against availability of sub - standards, as well as counterfeit seeds in the local seed market," he said.

Together with that, he communicated that TOSCI has been implementing a five - year strategy to impart the agricultural extensional officers across the country with key awareness on seeds quality.

Targeting to impact over 400 extensional officers, the (2022/23-2026/27) strategy focuses to enable the beneficiaries to become seeds inspectors in their areas of jurisdictions.

"The strategy was to train district agricultural officials and register them so that they can assist in managing the quality of seed in their areas on behalf of TOSCI," he said.