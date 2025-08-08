Ethiopia: Don't Miss GERD's Inauguration!

As much as the people and government of Ethiopia worked hard to build the GERD, now they are bracing to its long awaited and historical inaugural ceremony to take place at the turning of the Ethiopian New Year.

So many dams, big and small, have been built in the world. Even in Ethiopia, there are scores of hydroelectric dams that have been generating electric power and serving the country's people demand for energy and contributing immensely to the economy.

What makes the GERD so unique is not only its large size, modern features or other associated benefits that it gives. But also its outstanding place in the overall political and economic journey of Ethiopia, the whole of Africa as well as other developing countries that are languishing under the quagmire of poverty despite having abundant resources that can support their growth.

The dam generates 6000 megawatts of electric power and may create other economic benefits like fishery and tourism. However, the real significance of the construction of the dam goes much beyond the specified amount of energy and other economic activities. It is hailed as much more pivotal in unlocking the shackled economic potential of developing countries like Ethiopia. It has demonstrated that the ultimate means for a genuine economic development of Africans lies in the hands of their own governments and people rather than foreign donors or creditors.

Unlike the launching of many other mega projects, GERD's kick start was filled with loud noises, uproars and other rhetoric's that predominantly aim to discourage its progress. Anyone could guess what was hiding behind all the fuss that surrounded the dam.

According to some historical records the actual project study for a dam over Abbay River was conducted way back in the reign of emperor Hailesellasie I, in the 1960s. The county had enjoyed the construction and operationalization of many other infrastructure projects around the same period. Among them could be hydropower dams that are still serving today, banks, airlines expansion works among others. All these projects had played immense role in the economy of the nation. The projects were constructed with either long-term loan or donation from friendly nations or financial institutions.

Nevertheless in the case of GERD, no foreign country, no foreign government or no foreign president paid a single penny to the dam; only the rich and the poor, merchants and employees, students and the job seeking youth did. Just as the construction of the dam endured the unwavering destructive campaigns and machinations, the inauguration will also come true in spite of the campaigns and lobbies underway.

Ethiopia stands on the brink of a historic moment as it prepares to inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a testament to the nation's resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to development. This monumental project, now successfully completed, is not just a national achievement but a shared milestone for all who believe in progress, cooperation, and sustainable growth. We extend a heartfelt invitation to our regional and international partners to join us in celebrating this transformative endeavor, which promises to uplift millions through clean energy, economic opportunity, and strengthened regional ties.

The GERD represents more than infrastructure--it embodies the spirit of collaboration and the promise of a brighter future for Ethiopia and the Nile Basin. As we mark this historic occasion, we recognize the cooperation of our partners and reaffirm our dedication to equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation. Your presence at this inauguration will not only honor the hard work and sacrifices that brought the GERD to life but also signal our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and regional integration. Together, let us celebrate this triumph of determination and unity, and look ahead to a future of shared progress and opportunity.

Just as nothing stopped the dam, nothing stops our journey towards prosperity. Come and witness at the inauguration of GERD!