East Africa: Ethiopia, Mexico Deepen Agricultural Partnership for Mutual Growth

7 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Girmachew GASHAW

- Mexico is keen to deepen its partnership with Ethiopia in the agricultural sector, offering technical expertise and knowledge sharing to support sustainable development, the country's Ambassador said.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Mexico's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alejandro Ives Estivil Castro, said that agricultural cooperation is a central pillar of the growing bilateral ties between the two nations."Mexico can contribute significantly to enhancing the value of Ethiopian agricultural products by supporting improvements in packaging, labeling, and quality to help local producers access new markets in the Middle East and Europe," the Ambassador said.

He also emphasized the potential for mutual learning, noting Ethiopia's leadership in forest coffee certification, an area of great interest to Mexico. to Mexico. "This dialogue and collaboration can bring concrete benefits to both sides and accelerate agricultural advancement," he added.

Highlighting regional opportunities, the Ambassador pointed to the southern areas of Bonga and Jimma, where he said up to 50 agricultural products have strong value addition potential. In northern Ethiopia, particularly Tigray, he noted the vast possibilities surrounding Beles (cactus fruit) cultivation.

"Mexico has deep experience in cactus utilization, not just the fruit, but also the leaves which we use in food, cosmetics, medicines, oils, and preservation techniques. Both our countries are members of the Cactus Network. I will be attending the Beles Festival in Mekelle and Adigrat this August to explore further cooperation in this area," he stated.

Ambassador Alejandro also mentioned efforts to bring a delegation of Mexican postgraduate students and agricultural experts to Ethiopia. The goal, he said, is to develop joint action plans on soil rotation, education, and improved agricultural practices.

He further noted the interest of the Mexican Council of Entrepreneurs (COMSE) in supporting Ethiopia with agricultural machinery and technical know-how. "By integrating resources from partners such as China and Europe, we hope to strengthen the position of Ethiopian farmers at the start of the value chain," he added.

The Ambassador also recognized the critical role played by CIMIT, a leading Mexican agricultural research institution, in Ethiopia's wheat and corn development. "CIMIT has provided essential genetic data and continues to collaborate on crop rotation, mechanization, irrigation, and other modern farming technologies. My role is to help facilitate this cooperation with the necessary documentation," he said.

