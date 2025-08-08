Ethiopia Sets Example With Abbay Dam Completion - Senior Water Expert

- Ethiopia's completion of the Abbay Dam, despite external pressures, showcases the nation's capacity to execute mega projects using local resources and serves as an inspiring model for other developing countries, a Senior Water Expert said.

The Abbay Dam Negotiations Technical Committee Chairperson and a Senior Water Expert Eng. GedionAsfaw stated that Ethiopia had faced external pressure from various actors attempting to hinder the dam's construction.

However, he told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the country has nearly completed the hydropower plant, withstanding sabotage attempts plotted from the outset until now.

According to Eng. Gedion, Ethiopia overcame these challenges through strong and meticulous diplomatic negotiations.

He emphasized that Ethiopia's successful realization of the Abbay Dam, despite the mounting pressures, is proof of the nation's capacity to complete large-scale projects using its own resources. It also serves as an example for other developing countries.

While acknowledging that external interference may not disappear entirely, he advised that Ethiopia must continue its efforts to minimize such influences by promoting the shared benefits of the dam.

He noted that the completion of this mega dam holds continental significance beyond Ethiopia, as it is the largest hydroelectric power project in Africa. The dam is expected to boost sectors such as industry, tourism, and agriculture across the continent.

Furthermore, the dam will play a major role in advancing regional integration through infrastructure, economic, social, and energy connectivity, according to the negotiator.

Engineer Gedion also stated that the energy generated by Ethiopia's mega dam will play a key role in reducing environmental pollution across the continent.

He highlighted that the dam is enhancing power connectivity beyond Ethiopia's borders, particularly within the region. The electricity exported from Ethiopia is significantly cheaper than energy generated from gas or coal, he stressed.

He also underlined the importance of expanding infrastructure to benefit communities that have worked together for years in support of the project.

As the completion of the dam marks a major milestone for the Ethiopian people and government, Gedion called for continued unity and determination to replicate such success in other national projects.

He stated that Ethiopia was subjected to financial pressure and external interference, including attempts to meddle in its internal affairs, to prevent the construction of the dam.

In addition to its economic benefits, the completion of the dam contributes to the overall stability of the country, he added.

Engineer Gedion emphasized that the international community has made great efforts to demonstrate that the construction of the Abbay Dam brings benefits to both downstream and upstream countries.

He concluded by saying that Ethiopia has clearly demonstrated its commitment to producing clean energy for sustainable development both domestically and beyond.