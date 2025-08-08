Sudan: RRS, UNHCR, and Qatar Charity Partner to Aid Sudanese Refugees

7 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

-The Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency), and Qatar Charity (QC) have recently signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to provide critical humanitarian support to Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia.

This new agreement focuses on addressing urgent needs in food, non-food items, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

This partnership is particularly significant as it marks Qatar Charity's formal entry into Ethiopia's refugee response landscape, diversifying and strengthening humanitarian efforts in a country that is one of Africa's largest refugee hosts. The collaboration comes after more than a year of close coordination and shared understanding of the growing humanitarian needs on the ground.

The conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has forced tens of thousands of Sudanese and other nationals to seek refuge in Ethiopia. These refugees, initially housed in transit centers and camps, often face difficult conditions and a rapidly worsening humanitarian situation due to funding shortfalls and security challenges in some areas.

The agreement outlines a framework for implementing project activities in a coordinated and consistent manner. The goal is to align with Ethiopia's national priorities and uphold the dignity and well-being of the refugees and their host communities. The RRS expressed its gratitude to the Embassy of Qatar in Ethiopia and Qatar Charity in Doha for initiating this partnership, anticipating that this cooperation will continue to grow.

