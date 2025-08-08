-- The Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Authority has highlighted significant achievements in advancing the city's climate resilience, green economy, and biodiversity conservation, despite ongoing challenges.

In a briefing to journalists on the authority's 2024/2025 annual performance, General Manager Dida Diriba yesterday said the city has made notable progress in promoting a climate-resilient green economy, tackling environmental pollution, and protecting ecosystems.

"Various initiatives have been implemented to make Addis Ababa more attractive and combat environmental pollution," Dida said.

The authority worked closely with 13 institutions to supervise and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Through collaboration with five key partners alone, the city saved 459,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂), surpassing its annual target.

In efforts to curb pollution, the authority inspected and supervised 14,872 hospitality and manufacturing establishments, exceeding the planned target of 13,485. Meanwhile, 3,249 institutions were found violating environmental regulations and appropriate measures were taken.

The authority also issued licenses to 20 mining companies and renewed permits for over 52 enterprises, exceeding its planned goals. Royalty fees collected reached 48 million birr, surpassing the target of 47 million birr. Additionally, 501 youth jobs were created, exceeding the plan of 428 jobs.

The Riverside Green Development Project is another key initiative enhancing the city's beauty and providing a healthier environment for residents and tourists. Activities along the Kebena and Entoto Rivers include ecosystem protection and biodiversity preservation, with plans to continue similar projects for sustainable urban environmental management.