Capital cities such as Addis Ababa have been recording remarkable progress amid a number of challenges coupled with alarming urban population growth and high cost of living. So as to successfully champion all the hurdles a landmark development move needs to be well fueled via implementing numerous projects.

The majority of cities in the nation are experiencing strain on their urban improper waste disposal system and rampant of slum locations. However, since recently, a landmark development strategy has been devised with a view to providing the capital, Addis Ababa, with a majestic look and catchy topographical scene.

Based on such a lucrative means of transforming the capital, the city administration in particular and the federal government in general has been attaching due emphasis to the matter of beautifying the capital city.

Of late, Addis Ababa Administration Mayor, Adanech Abiebie made an august remark during the 4th Regular Session of the 4th year of the 3rd Addis Ababa City Council. She stated that close to 16,000 community-centered projects were successfully completed and put into operation during the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, marking a significant milestone in the city's grassroots development efforts.

Yes, Addis Ababa is advancing towards sustainable development, and the corridor development has been promoting capital's heritage sites. The strong partnership and collaborative efforts between the government and the people as well as the hardworking feature of operators would be highly attributable to the witnessed changes and the remarkable achievements secured so far. This is really a clear testimony to the power of collective action in driving community development and entertaining a participatory undertaking.

Needless to state, the ongoing corridor development endeavors in Addis Ababa enabled the administration to further promote the city's heritage sites by renovating and opening them up for visitors. The development of riverside projects underway in the capital has also transformed rivers from source of health hazards into tourist destinations. This grand move has revived the city's tourist attraction sites and other mesmerizing localities.

Following this development, domestic and foreign tourists are coming to visit the heritages and historical sites, and hidden heritages have been restored, protected and the operations of the management have been strengthened.

Here, the government should implement several policies to improve urban progress and make the city a more livable place, and to reduce traffic and improve the general quality of life for city people, governments and municipal administrations must prioritize sustainable development projects so as to help the city look great.

If someone wants to visit the area stretched from Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza, they will automatically be surprised and act as if they visit a certain metropolitan city overseas.

This surrounding is peculiarly bedecked with a range of eye-catching scenes and beautifully sketched pavements and wide boulevards, which have, these days, added greater value to the beauty of the capital.

The area has undergone illustrious transformation, featuring new walkways and bicycle lanes, improved road lighting, and the construction of modern shops--particularly in Shiro Meda market, a renowned hub for handwoven crafts.

The inclusiveness of the capital development has also been manifested with children's playgrounds, a large soccer field, and various other public facilities.

Yes, the renewed pathway of the Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza corridor development coupled with the numerous steps entertained for real and outstanding transformation of the capital has given a majestic look for the latter.

The successful completion of the corridor development would be a clear testimonial for the commitment of the Municipality in particular the government in general to make a difference in all aspects.

This simply indicates that meaningful change can be secured if people and leaders are working hard in a very harmonious way as ensuring quality and creating a conducive environment for all citizens has been given pop priority on the side of decision makers and who are engaged in management line.

If the nation plans like this, every citizen needs, including partners in the private sector and those who have come out to share their love with fellow citizens everywhere, to involve in the efforts exerted towards transforming Ethiopia in general and the capital and other cities and towns in particular.

Unequivocally, the key developments like the Entoto to Arat Kilo Plaza Corridor Development, the Addis International Convention Center, the recently renewed heritages around Piassa, Churchill Street, the Municipality areas, Bole, Lideta, Lafto have been the most exemplary steps to make changes and further initiate the city administration for future engagements.

A 'University Village'-a strategic step to make Ethiopian capital's, Addis Ababa, through its famous university, a center for education, research and innovation, has to be well acknowledged and recognized as it will definitely be a pioneer relocation to make real difference in all aspects.

The fundamental theme of transforming that specific area around the university is to give the nation and the capital a modernized university facilities, research centers, libraries and buildings on the areas proximity to AAU main campus.

It is also disclosed that the corridor development has made a significant contribution in reducing the city's major challenges and cited the changes in terms of increasing the city's green cover, improving traffic flow, reducing parking shortages, and preventing traffic accidents.

Interestingly, the corridor development has demonstrated that infrastructural institutions have efficiently carried out projects in collaboration, by starting and finishing projects quickly, developing a culture of working 24 hours a day, week in and week out.

The corridor development has proved anything can be attained through hard work, and it has changed the underlying perception- -i.e. in order for the development to bring about change, so requires cultural change; and this takes time.

Well, the city's rivers had lost their natural beauty and turned a blessing to a disaster, but now they are becoming the best preferred sites to get relaxed. Much more will be done upon this matter. If the sources of the rivers have contaminated and the sewage has resulted in sufferings of many people living along the rivers from contamination, the corridor development has transformed them from disaster-prone areas into tourist destinations.

Furthermore, infrastructure development activities have carried out on rivers that will bring about fundamental changes and affirmed that the river sides are being developed to become tourist destinations and recreational areas.

The Addis Ababa City Administration is undertaking a large-scale corridor development project aimed at improving the city's infrastructure, transportation, and overall livability. This project, encompassing multiple phases and corridors, focuses on enhancing connectivity, creating green spaces, and improving the quality of life for residents.

Corridor development refers to the strategic planning, building, and operation of transportation infrastructure that connects key metropolitan areas within a city. Yes, sustainably promoting areas through improving green spaces, open public areas, and non-motorized transportation infrastructure is a viable means to get the city grow. Hence, the corridor development project has significantly boosted the city's image. No doubt, the corridor development can be regarded as a model for urban planning and financial investment in transportation infrastructure, which can enhance the city's quality of life.

The development of corridors helps significantly in reducing traffic congestion and making cities more appealing to inhabitants by building efficient transportation lines that permit easy traffic flow.

Unequivocally, the corridor development project has made many change their mind and tilt down towards the effort along this line. The creation of open spaces for residents to enjoy in their leisure time, better road infrastructure, greater mobility access, encouragement of non-motorized transportation, and enhanced traffic management have all contributed to the development of an effective and well-organized urban transformation and change system.

It has also established the foundation for a safer, more active, and healthier urban future by promoting social cohesion, reducing environmental risks, and enhancing infrastructure. It is also hoped that if the remarkable step keeps at the same rate, best practices will be extended and swell life expectancy and quality of life across the city. Urban planning that incorporates green areas and sustainable practices also improves air quality and encourages physical exercise, both of which are critical in preventing chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Creating pedestrian-friendly areas and bike lanes also promotes an active lifestyle and improves air quality. Therefore, developing corridors that include parking, cycling, and environmental benefits can boost sustainable modes of transportation, increase mobility, and significantly reduce urban problems.

Not only do the all-rounded projects undertaken across the capital enhance the comfortable mobility Addis Ababa dwellers and fellow citizens but they also function as a template for other city managers who encounter comparable difficulties in their journey towards transformation. All in all, the corridor development projects at every corner of the capital can unquestionably serve as an excellent model of the value of thoughtful urban planning that really fuel transformation. The success of the projects of the capital offers insightful lessons to others to follow suit and bring about real modification.