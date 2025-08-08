Ethiopian Airlines Expands Domestic, Tourism Initiatives

- Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced a significant expansion of its domestic network and tourism-focused projects.

According to CEO Mesfin Tasew, the airline will add five new domestic destinations within the next six months, with airports currently under construction in Yabelo, Gore Metu, Mizan Aman, Debre Markos, and Negele Borena. This expansion will increase the airline's domestic reach from 21 to 26 locations.

In the recent press conference, Mesfin detailed the group's investment in tourism-supporting infrastructure, which includes new airport developments, hospitality services, and aircraft acquisitions.

A key part of this strategy is the acquisition of two specialized aircraft designed for tourism, capable of landing on both land and water. The first of these planes is scheduled for delivery in October, followed by the second in January 2026. The airline also confirmed an order for electric planes, which are expected to arrive in 2026 as part of its sustainability efforts.

On the hospitality front, the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel has assumed management of four lodges developed under the "Gebeta Le Hager" initiative. These countryside lodges will operate under the same service standards, aiming to provide a consistent experience for tourists and integrate seamlessly with the airline's services at Bole International Airport and the main Skylight Hotel.

The CEO emphasized that these strategic developments are aligned with Ethiopian Airlines' long-term vision of supporting national tourism and strengthening its financial performance.