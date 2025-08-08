Ethiopia Expects Aadpd Endorsement At 2nd Climate Summit

7 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

-Making significant preparations to host ACS2

-The Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) has announced that Ethiopia is making extensive preparations to successfully host the Second African Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa from September 8-10, 2025.

Ethiopia is also expecting the summit to endorse the Addis Ababa Declaration on Population and Development (AADPD).

In media briefing, MoPD State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen stated that the summit will bring together an impressive assembly of 20,000 to 25,000 participants, including leaders from 45 African countries, policymakers, and environmental experts.

The ACS2, themed: "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," is expected to be a pivotal event that will reshape global narratives on Africa's climate efforts. Key objectives include forwarding African-led solutions, establishing financial platforms, strengthening multilateral relations, and passing transformative decisions.

According to Seyoum, the summit will serve as a platform for Ethiopia to demonstrate its leadership in climate action and showcase its progress in renewable energy projects. This includes the finalization of the Abbay dam and the application of electric vehicles, which highlight how African-led solutions can create tangible, scalable impacts.

He further noted that the event will feature high-level discussions, exhibitions, and forums to promote innovation and collaboration. A central focus will be on securing climate financing and strengthening partnerships to support Africa's transition to a sustainable future. The state minister emphasized the critical need for climate finance reform, private sector engagement, and new financial alternatives to address the continent's climate financial deficit.

African countries are taking a unified stance and bold steps in the fight against climate change, and the summit is expected to reinforce this common position.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.