Ethiopia Expects Aadpd Endorsement At 2nd Climate Summit

-Making significant preparations to host ACS2

-The Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) has announced that Ethiopia is making extensive preparations to successfully host the Second African Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa from September 8-10, 2025.

Ethiopia is also expecting the summit to endorse the Addis Ababa Declaration on Population and Development (AADPD).

In media briefing, MoPD State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen stated that the summit will bring together an impressive assembly of 20,000 to 25,000 participants, including leaders from 45 African countries, policymakers, and environmental experts.

The ACS2, themed: "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," is expected to be a pivotal event that will reshape global narratives on Africa's climate efforts. Key objectives include forwarding African-led solutions, establishing financial platforms, strengthening multilateral relations, and passing transformative decisions.

According to Seyoum, the summit will serve as a platform for Ethiopia to demonstrate its leadership in climate action and showcase its progress in renewable energy projects. This includes the finalization of the Abbay dam and the application of electric vehicles, which highlight how African-led solutions can create tangible, scalable impacts.

He further noted that the event will feature high-level discussions, exhibitions, and forums to promote innovation and collaboration. A central focus will be on securing climate financing and strengthening partnerships to support Africa's transition to a sustainable future. The state minister emphasized the critical need for climate finance reform, private sector engagement, and new financial alternatives to address the continent's climate financial deficit.

African countries are taking a unified stance and bold steps in the fight against climate change, and the summit is expected to reinforce this common position.