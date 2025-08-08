Ethiopia: Bridging the Gap - Seizing the Beauty in Our Differences

There is richness and complexity in the tapestry of Ethiopian society, with each strand holding a story, a rhythm, a reality. However, some strands--regardless of their vibrancy--remain on the periphery, frayed by neglect and stretched too thin by silence.

They are unclaimed, their colors faded by indifference. It is our common duty not to bleach them into sameness, but to embrace them in their difference--to knit them deliberately into the fabric of our national identity. The story of the Manju people of southwestern Ethiopia serves not only as a powerful reminder of that duty but as a sacred call to reimagine the very meaning of unity.

The Manju, an ancient and resilient people, have lived for generations in the lush, green expanse of Ethiopia's southwest. Their existence is intricately linked to the forests, where they hunt, forage, and interpret the harmony of nature as a sacred scripture. Long before modern maps and boundaries conceptualized our identities, the Manju roamed this land, blending with it, nurturing it, and understanding its language in ways that few others can. Yet, with the country's modernization and the rise of settled agrarian forms, the Manju were quietly obliterated from national discourse.

What began as cultural differentiation devolved into something far worse. The Manju were portrayed as unprogressive, filthy, and uncivilized. Their customs were misunderstood, their language stifled. Their dignity was incrementally stripped from them--not through bondage or strife, but through silence, circumvention, and exclusion. In a country that prides itself on diversity, the irony is painful: the Manju have been kept from the table, their existence relegated to footnotes and caricatures.

The manner in which they have been treated is not merely unjust; it is destructive. This insidious cruelty leaves no physical scars, yet it lingers in the periphery of one's identity. Children born into the Manju community learn early on to have doors slammed in their faces before they even know how to knock. They are mocked in school, assumed to be lesser by default. Their parents, steeped in tradition and ecological knowledge, are dismissed as uneducated-- not because of a lack of understanding, but because their knowledge does not conform to the prevailing cultural norms.

Imagine being told that your way of life is a mistake; that your food, clothing, accents, and music are things to be ashamed of. That no matter how hard you strive, you can never be anything but "other." The pain is subtle, perhaps, but it is constant. It seeps into dreams and tarnishes hopes. It is not merely a question of being excluded from resources; it is a matter of being excluded from humanity itself.

This is not a story of villains and victims, but of entrenched systems that need to be reexamined, retold, and ultimately reimagined. The Manju have not asked to withdraw, revolt, or conquer. They merely seek to be noticed, respected, and heard on their own terms--not mediated through the vocabulary of pity or caricature.

Their struggle is reminiscent of countless historically silenced groups worldwide. Most notably, it parallels the global women's rights movement--a movement that demands acknowledgment of existing authorities rather than the creation of new ones. For both women and the Manju, the primary battle has long been against invisibility, against the quiet violence of being ignored, unappreciated, and misrepresented.

Where women have sought to dismantle patriarchal myths that push them to the margins of home, the Manju must deconstruct ethnocentric myths that cast them as remnants of the past. Both narratives are about reclaiming truth, asserting worth in the face of systems that have withheld it for centuries. Most importantly, they illustrate that true progress lies not in erasing difference but in celebrating it.

So how do we begin to repair this? How do we--Ethiopians, journalists, educators, citizens--respond to this quiet injustice?

First, we must unlearn before we learn. Education can restore us, but only if it shares the full story. School curricula must expand to include the histories, cultures, and worldviews of oppressed groups like the Manju--not as footnotes or sidebars, but as integral chapters of the national narrative. Children should grow up reading Manju folk tales, learning forest-based epistemology, and appreciating that civilization is not a single path but a landscape with myriad routes.

Second, cultural spaces--festivals, media, museums--must make room for Manju voices. Not as performances of exotica, but as co-creators and curators of their own narratives. Their drumbeat must resonate alongside the dominant rhythms of national discourse. Let their dances grace main stages. Let their poetry be featured in national anthologies. Let their elders be invited as panelists--not as gestures, but as thinkers.

Third, representation in government must be prioritized. Without political representation, cultural recognition remains ceremonial at best. Regional and city councils must ensure places for Manju representatives. Decisions affecting their land, education, and access to services must involve them--not be made for them. Self-advocacy must be preserved and promoted.

Fourth, economic inclusion must be part of the justice equation. Poverty and lack of opportunity often exacerbate marginalization. The Manju's skills in sustainable harvesting, herbal medicine, and conservation could form the basis of cooperatives, eco-tourism, and green development programs--if they are recognized as equals, not merely as laborers.

Fifth and most importantly, we must change the way we see. We must reprogram our perceptions so that when we gaze at a Manju child, we do not see an aura, but a spark. When we hear their words, we do not hear disarray, but song. When we observe their customs, we do not see artifacts, but roots.

There is an old African proverb that states, "The river does not hate the stone in its path--it goes around it and keeps flowing." The Manju have endured, quietly and with dignity, like the stone that refuses to be removed. But why must they always bend, conform, and live in silence?

It is time for the river to pause. To see. To hear.

Let us not conflate silence with contentment, nor difference with deficiency. The Manju do not seek pity--they seek partnership. They do not ask to be lifted up--they demand the right to stand where they have always been.

As we move forward as a nation, we must ask ourselves: What kind of Ethiopia do we wish to build? One where identity is a narrow corridor or one where it is a wide-open field? One where belonging is earned through sameness or one where it is given because of shared humanity?

This is nation-building--not in uniformity, but in harmony. A symphony is not beautiful because all its notes are the same; it is beautiful because all its notes are different, yet each is indispensable. And so it is with us.

As we strive for a more just tomorrow, let us choose the courage to see each other more clearly. Let us embrace the stranger. Let us mend what has been torn apart-- not by hiding the scars, but by respecting them. The Manju are not an addendum in the historical account of Ethiopia; they are a verse in its living poem. Only when every line is spoken is the song of our nation complete.