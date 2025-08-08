Kenya: Nairobi, Get Ready - Grammy Award Winners Tems, Kenny G & Joe Are Coming to Turn Up!

Sherehe season is officially here, Nairobi! Start saving.

This might just be the most iconic concert season Nairobi has seen in a while. So cancel your plans, call your people, and let's make some memories before the year is up.

Three global stars are coming to turn up the vibes in the city--Grammy-winning queen Tems, smooth jazz maestro Kenny G, and R&B legend Joe. With each set to perform at different times before the year ends, it looks like Kenyans are kicking off the festive season way earlier than expected. Get ready--Nairobi's about to be lit!

Kenny G - Smooth Jazz Meets Nairobi Elegance | Sept 27

The smooth sax king himself is performing in Nairobi for the first time ever, and we already know it's going to be a whole mood. The concert, dubbed "One Night Only", goes down at KICC on September 27, and it's giving luxury, romance, and a touch of old-school cool.

Whether you grew up to his timeless hits like Songbird and Silhouette, or just appreciate a perfectly played sax solo--this night is not to be missed. It's the kind of concert where you dress up, sip some wine, and let the music transport you.

Tems - Soul, Sass & A Nairobi Comeback | Sept 28

Nigerian superstar Tems is finally making her long-awaited return to Nairobi! After a canceled gig in 2022 that left fans heartbroken, she's back--and this time, it's going to be magical. She's headlining Blankets & Wine on September 28 at the gorgeous Laureate Garden, Moi Sports Centre, and she's not coming alone. The lineup includes local stars like Willis Chimano, Zaituni Wambui, and Toxic Lyrikali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expect Afro-soul, flawless vocals, and vibes for days. It's the perfect setup: sundowners, your best crew, your flyest fit, and Tems performing Free Mind live under the Nairobi sky. If you needed a sign to start planning your outfit now--this is it.

Joe - The R&B King is Coming | Dec 5

Just when you thought the year couldn't get any better, Joe Thomas steps in to serenade Nairobi in December. The R&B legend behind hits like I Wanna Know, If I Was Your Man, and No One Else Comes Close is headlining Rhythm & Brunch on December 5, and it's already being hyped as Nairobi's biggest R&B concert in years.

The event promises grown & sexy vibes--think great food, amazing music, and a night full of nostalgia. If you're a 90s and early 2000s R&B lover, this is your Super Bowl.

Here's how to prep: