South Africa: Decision to Grant Permission to Eskom to Build New Nuclear Power Station Upheld

After thorough consideration and consultation, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has upheld the 2017 decision to grant Eskom Environmental Authorisation to construct and operate a new nuclear power station in Duynefontein, Western Cape.

The decision was upheld after appeals were made by various environmental organisations.

"In considering these appeals, I have carefully reviewed the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAr), as well as the independent peer review conducted in respect of the project.

"In the end, my decision was made in respect of the principles of the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998), and with full appreciation of the environmental, social and economic considerations involved," the Minister said on Friday.

The original decision to grant the Environmental Authorisation was made in October 2017.

Various appellants challenged the decision, submitting appeals that ranged from comprehensive and detailed submissions to shorter, individual objections.

This week, the Minister has decided, in terms of section 43(6) of NEMA, to dismiss the appeals, and confirm the decision to grant the Environmental Authorisation to Eskom.

The Minister's decision to uphold the Environmental Authorisation does not automatically grant Eskom permission to begin with the construction or operation of the nuclear power station.

The entity is still required to obtain several additional statutory authorisations before proceeding in accordance with section 24(7) of NEMA.

The authorisations include:

A Nuclear Installation Licence from the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR);

Approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA);

Water use licences from the Department of Water and Sanitation, and

Any other relevant approvals, including those from the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

"As per section 24(7) of NEMA, the granting of an Environmental Authorisation does not exempt an applicant from complying with any other applicable legal requirements or obtaining permits from other competent authorities," George said.

The Minister has emphasised that the protection and preservation of South Africa's environment is a non-negotiable.

"The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment supports South Africa's transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future where inclusive growth, job creation and poverty reduction are central," he said.