Somalia Distributes Modern Farming Equipment in Major Push to Boost Food Security

7 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU, - Somalia's Agriculture Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir "Maareeye" has rolled out a large-scale distribution of modern farming equipment in a bid to overhaul the country's agricultural output and strengthen food security.

In partnership with Qatar Charity, the initiative delivered 40 cargo motorcycles to speed produce from farm to market and 40 grain-processing machines to improve husking and preparation of key crops such as maize. Officials say the move could slash manual labor, boost productivity, and help stabilize rural incomes.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Maareeye urged farmers to embrace self-reliance and modern techniques, stressing the need for a new generation of young, tech-savvy growers capable of integrating innovations like greenhouse farming.

The program is part of Somalia's broader push to revive its agricultural sector -- a cornerstone of the economy -- and reduce dependence on food imports. The government hopes such measures will not only improve rural livelihoods but also fortify the nation's resilience against climate shocks and market volatility.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.