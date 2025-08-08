Kenya: CS Ruku Castigates Gachagua Over 'Cousin' Remarks

8 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his controversial "shareholding" and "cousins" remarks, warning that such rhetoric is a dangerous throwback to divisive, ethnic-based politics.

Speaking in Ngando, Dagoretti South, during the distribution of food and bedding to families displaced by a recent fire, Ruku said President William Ruto is committed to serving all Kenyans equally regardless of tribe or region

"That kind of rhetoric belongs to the past. It is old-school politics aimed at dividing us. Kenyans want unity, development, and leaders who address their issues -- not those who stoke ethnic tensions," Ruku said.

He called on Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto's unity and development agenda, saying the administration is delivering tangible projects despite political distractions from some quarters.

"The President is walking the talk. Look around -- the projects are visible, and the lives of ordinary Kenyans are improving. Let us support him fully to continue this journey," he said.

Ruku also expressed sympathy for families affected by the blaze, acknowledging the trauma of losing homes and personal belongings, and assuring them of the government's continued support as they rebuild.

"No Kenyan should be left behind in times of tragedy. As government, we stand with these families and will walk with them until they get back on their feet," he affirmed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.