Ethiopia: Ruling Party Blames 'Historical Enemies', 'Internal Traitors' for Renewed Plot to Destabilize Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The Prosperity Party (PP) has accused what it calls "historical enemies" and "internal traitors" of launching a renewed and coordinated attempt to "destabilize Ethiopia."

In a statement issued by the Council , previously known as the Central Committee, at the conclusion of its regular meeting held this week, the ruling party claimed that "hostile forces" are now engaged in a "final attempt" to derail the country's path toward peace and prosperity.

According to the statement, these actors - "frustrated by the failure of previous efforts" including what the party described as "prolonged war plans", were thwarted by the Pretoria Peace Agreement. But they have since turned to alternative tactics aimed at "inciting unrest and weakening the state."

The party accused these forces, unnamed throughout the statement, of operating both "within and outside the country."

"Led and coordinated by our historical enemies and armed by some traitorous extremists, our foes' desire for war has not ceased," it said.

The party identified six key strategies it claims are being deployed by these forces to undermine national stability. "First," the statement alleges, "they are bringing forces, who seek to kill each other", for the sake of "gaining benefits." Second, the Council claimed there are efforts "to keep Ethiopia in a state of turmoil" through the deliberate escalation of local conflicts.

A third tactic, according to the party, involves leveraging "public grievances stemming from good governance problems" as a tool to stir unrest. The fourth is the alleged promotion of "grievous agendas" aimed at fracturing the social and political fabric of the country. "They are using media as a tool for incitement." the statement also adds that digital platforms have become central to spreading what it calls "a vengeful and destructive narrative."

Finally, the party accused its adversaries of "engaging in economic sabotage through foreign currency and commodities" manipulations, portraying them as actors "determined to exploit the economy to destabilize the state."

In response, the party outlined "seven strategic" priorities it says are intended to counteract these threats and secure what it described as a "lasting victory." The first of these is an emphasis on pursuing peaceful solutions, with the Council stating it will "explore peaceful options in all directions that can avert conflict," while continuing "to do everything necessary for armed groups who decide to struggle peacefully."

At the same time, the party vowed to take "strengthened legal action against forces who reject the option of peace." It also promised to address widespread public concerns around governance, justice, and economic conditions, noting that "we will address the people's questions... to the best of Ethiopia's capacity."

The statement further pledged to confront misinformation by "regularly providing the public with accurate and truthful information and exposing false information."

As part of its broader communication strategy, the party said it intends to counter what it described as hostile disinformation campaigns by strengthening its presence online. The party pledged to deploy what it termed "digital patriotism" to challenge narratives it claims are designed to divide the country. "The enemy," the statement reads, "has risen with a vengeful, destructive narrative to dismantle the country's unity and obstruct its prosperity." In contrast, the party said it will promote its own narrative to reinforce national cohesion and protect the country's trajectory toward development.

Internally, the Council said it would combat corruption and maladministration: "We will fight against leaders and civil servants... who cause disciplinary problems, corruption, and administrative injustice."

Highlighting what it considers key achievements over the past seven years, the Prosperity Party said it had registered progress "in all sectors" despite facing "immense challenges." According to the statement, political and economic reforms have helped "narrow internal vulnerabilities and left no room for traitors."

It also pointed to foreign policy actions around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as instrumental in reshaping Ethiopia's "geostrategic standing in the region." Additionally, the party underscored its campaign to internationalize Ethiopia's "natural and historical right to access the sea," claiming that it has brought the country "one step closer" to reestablishing strategic leverage in the Red Sea corridor.

On the economic front, the party underscored its commitment to "make the development work we have started... more successful," citing sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, and information technology. This, it said, will be accomplished through "urban and rural transformation by guaranteeing public participation."

Finally, the Prosperity Party stated its foreign policy objectives, pledging "to protect Ethiopia's national interests in all diplomatic fields." The statement framed the party's efforts as both "patriotic and strategic", declaring: "We have decided to purify ourselves and to purify the people."

Framing its approach under the mantra: "Resist, Strive, and Cleanse," the party claimed that the current moment demands vigilance against "subversion" and a redoubled effort to complete its developmental agenda.

"Our historical enemies and internal traitors are determined to weaken Ethiopia," the party warned. "We must not be deterred from development while we are defending against the enemy and maintaining peace and order."

It pledged that it will "diligently cleanse" its journey toward prosperity by "eliminating the ideas, cultures, habits, infiltrators, and traitors that serve as obstacles."

The party called for national unity and discipline, and vowed to lead by example. "Victory and Ethiopia are intertwined," it stated, "but the greatest victory is a lasting one."

The statement concluded by affirming that the party's leaders and members, in their dual roles as party officials and Ethiopian citizens, "will actively engage in efforts to ensure that the upcoming seventh national election is conducted in a manner that is democratic, lawful, and reflective of broad public participation."