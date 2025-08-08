Uganda: The 2nd National E-Mobility Expo 2025 to Showcase the Power of Healthy Mobility

Kampala — The 2nd National E-Mobility Expo 2025 is around the corner following the launch that took place on 30 July 2025 at Next Media Park.

According to the organisers, the second edition is carefully curated to promote not only e-mobility but also the underlying health benefits of using electric vehicles.

The event featured the inaugural 5KM E-Cycling Expo, which championed e-mobility for cardiovascular health. Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Uganda served as the chief cycler and was joined by fellow diplomats, representatives of development partners, key industry players, and individuals passionate about sustainable transport and active lifestyles. This was a reflection of the growing multilateral support for Uganda's transition to e-mobility.

The cycling route started and ended at Next Media Park, 13 Naguru Summit View Road, passing through key landmarks including Kembabazi Catering Centre (Plot 85 Katalima Road) and the Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretariat (14B Katalima Road).

This expo was a roadshow of 2-wheeler e-Mobility products championed by eBee, Spiro, Double Q, Harakka, and Kaara in a unified push to promote sustainable mobility. Their message was clear: the future of transport must be electric across all modes, including bicycles, to reduce emissions and support a healthier, greener Uganda.

According to a 2012 National NCD Risk Factor Survey where the World Health Organization is a key player, it found that overall hypertension prevalence was 26.4%. Urban areas had a slightly higher prevalence (28.9%) compared to rural (25.8%). Notably, only 7.7% of individuals with high blood pressure were aware of their condition. This explains the importance of e-cycling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Why e-cycling matters for health

Regular cycling -- including electric-assisted cycling -- raises cardiorespiratory fitness and helps lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol profiles, and reduce body fat. Large systematic reviews and cohort studies show that people who cycle regularly have substantially lower rates of heart disease, stroke and all-cause mortality compared with inactive individuals. For many people, e-bikes extend these benefits because the pedal assistance reduces exertion barriers and makes longer or hillier trips achievable.

E-cycling converts otherwise sedentary car or motorcycle trips into opportunities for daily physical activity. Even short, routine commutes of 15-30 minutes on an e-bike accumulate into meaningful weekly exercise -- meeting or contributing toward World Health Organization physical-activity recommendations -- and reduce the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles linked to diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Active commuting with a bicycle or e-bike is associated with improved mood, reduced stress and better sleep. For urban commuters, swapping congested motor traffic for a calm, predictable e-bike trip can lower daily stress and improve workplace productivity.

The 2nd National E-Mobility Expo can be more than a trade show -- it's an opportunity to frame electric micromobility as a public-health tool. By showcasing e-bikes alongside safety training, and inclusive financing options, organisers can help turn individual commutes into sustained preventive health action for Uganda.