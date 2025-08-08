Nigeria: Fighting Corruption Not Difficult - Obi

8 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, says fighting corruption in Nigeria is not as difficult as it is generally perceived.

Obi stated this at a talk show session on youth and leadership opportunities with students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, on Friday.

"We are talking about corruption, but let me tell you, fighting corruption is not as difficult as people make it look.

"If you, your wife and children are not stealing, you have reduced corruption by 60 per cent.

"I've served as chairman of a bank at a time when most people who were directors of banks were busy taking loans from their banks.

"Go and check any bank where I was a director or chairman, where that bank gave me a loan as a director. Go and check if anything was missing while I was there.

"I served as governor of a state for eight years and I challenge everybody to go and show me where one kobo of Anambra State that I'm not entitled to was linked to me," he said.

According to him, corruption can be fought swiftly, reiterating that if given the opportunity to serve as president in 2027, he will serve for only one term of four years.

"If I have the opportunity to serve as Nigeria's president in 2027, I will do so for only four years. It can be less, but it will never be more. I will not stay a day longer than four years.

"People say what can you do in four years? There is a lot you can do in four years because you can bring civility and laws that start good governance in four years," he said.

