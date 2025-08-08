Nigeria: Olubadan Laid to Rest Amidst Heartfelt Tributes

The late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was laid to rest on Friday, surrounded by an outpouring of tributes from dignitaries and residents.

The funeral service, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter's Church, Aremo, Ibadan, was attended by a large congregation, all gathered to celebrate the life and enduring legacy of the revered monarch.

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ibadan Province (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, highlighted Oba Olakulehin's significant contributions to the community, portraying him as a cherished traditional ruler and a symbol of unity for the people of Ibadan.

While celebrating the late monarch's profound impact on the Ibadan community and beyond, the clergyman reflected on his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people, highlighting how his reign was marked by a dedication to peace, unity, and cultural heritage.

Aladekugbe said Oba Olakulehin's leadership was characterised by compassion and wisdom, qualities that endeared him to all who knew him.

He emphasised the legacy of service that the late monarch left behind, acknowledging Oba Olakulehin's efforts in fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse groups within the community, which played a crucial role in maintaining harmony in a rapidly changing world.

The bishop noted that the monarch's vision for a prosperous and inclusive society will continue to inspire future generations.

"Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was more than a king; he was a father, a guide, and a beacon of hope for many.

"His dedication to the welfare of his people and his commitment to justice will forever be remembered. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the rich legacy he has left us, one that encourages us to strive for a better future.

"His reign was a testament to the power of love and unity, qualities that we must carry forward in our hearts," Bishop Aladekugbe concluded, urging all to honour the late monarch's memory by embodying the values he championed throughout his life.