Malawi: 'Chakwera NDI Wathu!' - Nkhata Bay Chiefs Unite Behind Chakwera and Mumba Ticket

8 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa |

It's a done deal in Nkhata Bay: Traditional leaders in the lakeshore district have thrown their full weight behind President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his running mate Vitumbiko Mumba, vowing to deliver a decisive vote in the upcoming September 16 general elections.

Addressing a massive crowd at Chigwere Trading Centre, Senior Chief Nyaluwanga declared that Chakwera has already proven he is a leader who delivers--not just promises.

"We are proud of the electricity that has reached our area, and we are confident that more development is coming under Chakwera," said Nyaluwanga. "He has shown commitment to transforming lives here in Nkhata Bay."

The endorsement electrified the rally, where chants of "Chakwera ndi wathu!" echoed through the crowd.

In his remarks, President Chakwera assured the people of Nkhata Bay that his government is fully committed to addressing their pressing needs.

"We know the roads here are in bad shape, and we're working to ensure new ones are built," said Chakwera. "Our development agenda will leave no community behind."

Chakwera is currently on a campaign and governance tour of the Northern Region, reinforcing his administration's message of inclusive development and unity.

With Nkhata Bay's chiefs publicly backing him, Chakwera's northern support base just got a major boost--sending a clear message that the lakeshore is solidly Chakwera-Mumba territory.

