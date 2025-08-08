Malawi: MRA Tax Recognition Award Elates Nbm PLC

8 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has expressed gratitude and pride for the prestigious Certificate of Recognition it received for outstanding commitment to tax compliance and invaluable contribution to national development from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The award was presented during MRA's 25th anniversary celebrations held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Friday.

NBM plc Chief Finance Officer Daniel Jere said in an interview, that the recognition affirms the Bank's position as a model corporate citizen.

He stated that over the years, the Bank has generated high profits, resulting in significant tax contributions to the national purse, often exceeding most players in the market.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from MRA. It is testament to our commitment to fulfilling our tax obligations diligently and on time. By paying our taxes, we directly contribute to the development of Malawi, and we will continue to uphold this standard as part of our corporate responsibility," said Jere.

Jere added that the recognition not only highlights NBM plc's contribution to the country's fiscus but also bears testimony to its dedication to national development.

"This award inspires us to continue being exemplary in compliance matters. We understand that every tax kwacha we remit goes towards funding essential services and infrastructural development, amongst other needs, which are vital for the growth of our economy and the well-being of Malawians."

"As one of the country's leading financial institutions, NBM plc pledges to maintain the highest standards in tax compliance, continuing to contribute meaningfully to Malawi's economic growth through timely and accurate payment of taxes," explained Jere.

MRA's 25th anniversary celebrations served as a platform to acknowledge organisations and individuals that have played a significant role in supporting the country's revenue mobilisation agenda.

The event also reflected on MRA's journey since its launch in 2000 and its role in funding Malawi's development priorities.

