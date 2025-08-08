Ghana: GOC Congratulates Ghana's Team to African School Games

7 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated Team Ghana for the performance at the inaugural African School Games in Algeria.

Team Ghana won 14 medals, including two gold, three silver, and nine bronze.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday congratulated the athletes, coaches, team officials, and the federations that contributed to this remarkable achievement.

"This outstanding performance is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our young athletes, and we are proud to see them excel on the continental stage," the statement said.

The statement assured that as Team Ghana prepares for the African Youth Games and the Youth Olympic Games, the GOC looks forward to continuing its support for grassroots sports development and providing opportunities for young athletes to shine.

