Ghana: IGP Pledges Support to Daddy Lumba's Funeral

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has assured the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba of the Ghana Police Service (GPS)'s full support and presence throughout the funeral period.

He said the Police Service"stands fully behind the family" and would provide maximum security from the one-week observation through to the final funeral rites to ensure a peaceful and dignified send-off.

COP Yohunu gave the assurance when he led a delegation from the Police Management Board (POMAB) to the late musician's residence in Accra yesterday to officially commiserate with the family and affirm the Service's commitment during the mourning period.

In a heartfelt message, the IGP reflected on the personal and national impact of Daddy Lumba's music, recounting how it accompanied him through his early years in the Police Service.

"When I was a young officer, one of the songs that kept me going was Daddy Love Yourself. Before I embarked on peacekeeping missions, I made sure I packed all his cassette tapes," he said.

He noted that Lumba's songs kept him alert and grounded during long, solo drives abroad, describing them as music that inspired and comforted, especially for Ghanaians far from home.

The IGP also highlighted Ethiopia as a song of deep emotional significance to him, saying it still lifts his spirit whenever he hears it even in moments of illness or stress.

COP Yohunu said he was outside the country when he first saw the news of the musician's death and had to confirm it with a family member, hoping it was misinformation. "When it was confirmed, I said to myself, Ghana has lost one of its greatest," he added.

As part of the visit, the Ghana Police Service donated 25 packs of bottled water and an undisclosed amount of money to support the bereaved family.

Receiving the delegation, Vice Chair of the funeral committee, Mr Collins Owusu Amankwa, thanked the Police Service for its support and expressed the family's appreciation f or the assurance of security.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on July 26 at age 60, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that has touched generations.

The family has announced that the one-week observation will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra. The event is expected to draw thousands of mourners, with details of the final funeral rites to be announced in the coming days.