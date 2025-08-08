Egypt: National Printing Company Begins Trading On EGX After Public Offering

Shares of National Printing Company began trading on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 5, following the completion of its public offering

Shares of National Printing Company began trading on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 5, following the completion of its public offering and private placement. The company sold 21.171 million shares to 3,359 investors, raising nearly EGP 450 million.

The listing aligns with EGX's broader strategy to increase the number of listed companies and improve sectoral representation. EGX Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh said the move reflects growing investor confidence in the Egyptian capital market and the government's economic reform agenda.

Approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the offering is expected to deepen market participation, enhance liquidity, and attract both domestic and international investors.

Key Takeaways

The EGX debut of National Printing Company is part of Egypt's push to diversify listings, broaden investor access, and revitalize capital markets amid ongoing economic reform. The EGP 450 million raised signals continued investor appetite, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The transaction follows a wider government initiative to boost private sector participation and unlock capital through equity markets, particularly by listing state-linked and industrial firms. Sectoral diversification and the inclusion of companies like National Printing aim to strengthen Egypt's capital markets, improve valuation benchmarks, and attract longer-term institutional capital. The move also comes as Egypt prepares additional IPOs across banking, logistics, and infrastructure, indicating a renewed focus on capital market-led financing to support fiscal consolidation and private investment growth.