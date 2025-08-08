Malawi: FDH Bank and Standard Bank Malawi Cross K4t Market Cap As Mse Surges

Two listed financial institutions--FDH Bank plc and Standard Bank Malawi plc--have each crossed the K4 trillion ($2.3 billion) market capitalisation mark

FDH Bank's share price rose by 10.47%, closing at K586.67, up from K531.05, boosting its market cap to K4.05 trillion

The broader market rallied, with the Malawi All Share Index (MASI) climbing 18,453.03 points to close at 411,540.85

Two listed financial institutions--FDH Bank plc and Standard Bank Malawi plc--have each crossed the K4 trillion ($2.3 billion) market capitalisation mark, following a strong performance on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) on Monday.

FDH Bank's share price rose by 10.47%, closing at K586.67, up from K531.05, boosting its market cap to K4.05 trillion. Standard Bank Malawi saw a 15% jump, closing at K3,722.56, compared to K3,237.01 the previous day, lifting its market cap to K4.37 trillion.

The broader market rallied, with the Malawi All Share Index (MASI) climbing 18,453.03 points to close at 411,540.85, and the Domestic Share Index rising 16,549.69 points to 311,693.48. Total market capitalisation reached K22.4 trillion, with K683 million in turnover across 125 deals.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

The rise in FDH Bank and Standard Bank Malawi's valuations highlights a broader surge in investor confidence and demand on the MSE. According to analysts, the imbalance between limited share supply and rising demand is pushing up prices, with investors increasingly willing to pay a premium for shares in well-performing, brand-strong institutions. FDH Bank cited its focus on innovation and operational efficiency as key to its growth, while MSE executives say the performance reinforces the value of public listing. Standard Bank's recent share split also unlocked liquidity and contributed to price gains, helping attract retail and institutional interest. The MSE now sees strong liquidity and is targeting new listings to meet investor appetite. The recent milestone not only reflects institutional strength but signals broader momentum in Malawi's equity market, driven by strategic banking plays, brand appeal, and macroeconomic resilience.