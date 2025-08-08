Mozambique: Malawi's FDH Bank to Acquire 98.87 Percent Stake in Ecobank Mozambique

FDH Bank Plc has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 98.87% stake in Ecobank Mozambique SA (EMZ) from Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)

FDH Bank Plc has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 98.87% stake in Ecobank Mozambique SA (EMZ) from Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). The remaining 1.13% minority stake in EMZ is held by Mozambique's housing development fund, Fundo Para O Fomento De Habitação (FFH).

The deal marks a major milestone in FDH Bank's regional expansion strategy and signals the group's entry into the Mozambican market. The transaction received full regulatory clearance and is expected to close before the end of 2025, pending standard conditions precedent. The purchase consideration equals 0.7% of FDH Bank's market capitalisation as of July 31, 2025.

For ETI, the divestment is aligned with its Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy, aimed at streamlining business models across its operational footprint.

Upon completion, FDH Bank Plc will gain operational control of EMZ, which operates four branches across major Mozambican cities. The acquisition is expected to deliver market expansion, revenue diversification, and product synergy benefits.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition of Ecobank Mozambique gives FDH Bank Plc a strategic foothold in one of Southern Africa's fast-growing yet underbanked markets. With Mozambique's banking sector still relatively fragmented and urban-focused, the transaction positions FDH to leverage cross-border synergies in corporate banking, trade finance, and digital retail services. EMZ has been operational since 2000 and became part of the Ecobank Group in 2014. For FDH, absorbing a licensed bank with existing infrastructure allows quicker market penetration compared to greenfield expansion. The deal also allows FDH to scale customer-centric innovation in alignment with its broader digital banking ambitions. For ETI, the exit reflects a disciplined portfolio realignment. As African banks seek operational efficiency and stronger returns, we are likely to see more strategic exits or realignments in markets where scale is limited. If successfully integrated, this deal could position FDH Bank as a growing regional player in Southern Africa, with further expansion prospects into Lusophone markets.