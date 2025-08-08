South Africa: Flood Raises $2.5m to Power Superapp Infra in Emerging Markets

7 August 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)
  • South African startup Flood has raised $2.5 million in seed funding to scale its "SuperApp-as-a-Service" platform, designed to digitize offline retail in emerging markets
  • The company provides telcos, banks, and enterprises with a no-code, API-based commerce platform
  • The new capital will support faster expansion, telco and bank partnerships, and onboarding of thousands of offline merchants

South African startup Flood has raised $2.5 million in seed funding to scale its "SuperApp-as-a-Service" platform, designed to digitize offline retail in emerging markets. Founded by André de Wet, the company provides telcos, banks, and enterprises with a no-code, API-based commerce platform that supports marketplace models across products, services, payments, and logistics.

Flood helps partners build digital ecosystems by embedding commerce, loyalty, and payments directly into apps already used by consumers. The platform supports key features like merchant onboarding, loyalty programs, discovery tools, real-time analytics, and in-store pickup. It has seen traction in South Africa, India, and the Maldives, with plans to launch in more markets later this year.

This latest seed round follows a $1 million raise in July 2024. The new capital will support faster expansion, telco and bank partnerships, and onboarding of thousands of offline merchants.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Flood's value lies in providing infrastructure for digital transformation without requiring partners to build their own SuperApps from scratch. By targeting telcos and banks--who already have mass user bases--Flood enables rapid deployment of digital commerce layers embedded in everyday apps. With 95% of retail in emerging markets still offline, the startup fills a gap between high smartphone penetration and underdeveloped digital retail infrastructure. In one deployment, Flood reached daily usage among 28% of a country's population and onboarded 8,000 merchants in three months--evidence of latent demand for digitized retail experiences. By acting as a white-label platform, Flood avoids consumer acquisition costs and instead scales through large enterprise partnerships. As Africa and Asia's offline retailers seek digital upgrades, Flood's "commerce-in-a-box" model could be a catalyst for mass adoption of embedded marketplaces across verticals like telco, fintech, FMCG, and public services.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.