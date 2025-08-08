Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Stands With the Nation in March Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking

- The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter, Liberia, has announced that it is joining the Government of Liberia, civil society organizations, and citizens across the country to echo the cries of victims, families, and communities ravaged by drug abuse.

"We stand united in calling for immediate, sustained, and decisive action to confront this national crisis," the fraternity said in a release issued ahead of the anti-drug march.

Alpha Phi Alpha, a fraternity founded on the principles of scholarship, manly deeds, and love for all mankind, has a long and proud tradition of standing at the forefront of advocacy, civic action, and community upliftment.

In other parts of the world, the fraternity has historically led critical movements in moments of social crisis, from the Civil Rights Movement to community-based initiatives tackling substance abuse and protecting the future of young people, the release said.

"Today, in Liberia, that same spirit of service and leadership compels us to act. Drug abuse and trafficking are tearing apart families, destroying the promise of our youth, and eroding the moral and social fabric of our nation. The August 7, 2025, march, culminating at the Capitol Building, the symbolic heart of our democracy, represents the unified voice of citizens, youth, civil society, and faith-based organizations," the release continued.

The march is intended to call for Stronger legislation and law enforcement against drug trafficking; Expanded rehabilitation and recovery services for victims and their families; and sustained, coordinated national action to protect future generations.

"Today, we march not only as Alpha men, but as fathers, brothers, uncles, mentors, and community leaders. We cannot stand idle while the youth of Liberia are being destroyed by drugs. The time for silence is over. We call Founders Henry A. Callis Charles H. Chapman Eugene K. Jones George B. Kelley Nathaniel A. Murray Robert H. Ogle Vertner W. Tandy ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, INC. ® on our lawmakers to hear this cry and act with the urgency this crisis demands." -- Bro. B. Elias Shoniyin, President, Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. said in a statement.

"In reaffirming our commitment to servant leadership and nation-building, Alpha Phi Alpha pledges to: · Educate and engage Liberia's youth to resist the lure of drugs; · Partner with stakeholders to strengthen community-based solutions; · Support initiatives that create a predictable and prosperous future for the next generation. We invite all Liberians of goodwill to stand with us, not only on this day of national mobilization, but in the months and years ahead, as we strive to preserve the soul of our nation and secure the destiny of our young people." The statement added.