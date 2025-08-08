Uganda: Hrmau to Host 3rd Annual HR Sports Gala Under the Theme - Healthy People, Productive Workplaces

The Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), the umbrella body of HR professionals in the country, is set to host the 3rd edition of the Annual HR Sports Gala on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Sports Grounds.

Held under the theme "Healthy People, Productive Workplaces," the gala promises to be an unforgettable day of sports, entertainment, inspiration, and community impact. The event will bring together HR professionals from across Uganda to engage in friendly competition, networking, and team building.

The day will feature team competitions in various games, including football, netball, athletics, volleyball, Zumba, and other fun teambuilding activities. In addition to the games, the event will host an all-day blood donation drive led by HRMAU members and open to the general public. We call upon all well-wishers to participate in this noble cause and help save lives.

Our growing list of partners and sponsors includes (but is not limited to): NBS Sport, BrighterMonday, ICEA LION, Stanbic Bank, Rock Boom, SGA, C-Care, Red Cross, Antfeet, Oxide Chloride, Marie Stopes, UNIFI Microfinance, Moving Ads, and the Microfinance Support Centre.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all our partners and continue to welcome additional sponsors and stakeholders to join us in promoting wellness, collaboration, and high performance in the workplace through healthy lifestyle choices and sporting excellence.