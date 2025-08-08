Uganda: Premier League Returns On NBS Sport for Fourth Straight Season

NBS Sport will once again bring the excitement of the English Premier League to Ugandan viewers, confirming its position as the home of top-tier football in the country. For the fourth year running, the channel will air select Premier League matches live, starting with Tottenham vs Burnley this weekend.

This season's coverage begins in style with what promises to be an action-filled fixture as Tottenham welcomes Burnley in the opening broadcast match. The game will air live on NBS Sport, available on DStv Channel 377, StarTimes, Free-to-Air platforms, and AfroMobile.

NBS Sport has become a trusted destination for sports fans across Uganda. Its consistent broadcast of the Premier League reflects a commitment to delivering top international football content to a growing local audience.

"We're excited to deliver a fourth season of Premier League action to our viewers -- starting with Tottenham vs Burnley," says Victor Akatwijuka, Brand Manager at NBS Sport. "Our team is committed to bringing world-class football right into Ugandan homes."

Each match weekend, viewers can look forward to a live Premier League fixture broadcast on NBS Sport, complete with detailed pre-match and post-match analysis.

The coverage includes local commentary, insights from sports experts, and full replays along with match highlights, offering fans a complete viewing experience.

With the return of Premier League football, NBS Sport continues to strengthen its place at the centre of Uganda's sports conversation. The channel's growing portfolio already includes local sports coverage, international tournaments, and exclusive sports programming.