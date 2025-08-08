Uganda: Corporate Games Organises 2nd Edition of Corporate Run 2025

The Corporate Games Uganda Ltd is a registered sports management company that organizes Corporate Games, Corporate Runs, Corporate Galas, Corporate Team buildings, and kids leagues for Corporate employees/staff in Uganda with the primary objectives of creating an environment where individuals from different companies use sports to interact on a personal basis, network, promote company brands and also improve their physical fitness.

The Corporate Run with the theme RUN FOR EXPECTANT MOTHERS is a non-profit initiative under the Corporate Games with the main objectives of having Corporates come out of office, boardrooms, and create a platform of keeping healthy, fit, network, awareness on the noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, above all, support our expectant mothers to improve maternal health care.

The Corporate Run is an annual event. Each participant pays Shs25,000 only for the running kit. Proceed from the run and go towards Mama Kits to support expectant mothers in selected health center IIIs in Uganda.

This year, 2025, is the second Edition of Corporate Run. It will be held on 12th October 2025 at the NEC

FC ground Bugolobi from 6.30 am to 8:00 am

We shall have 2Kms CEOs networking walk, 5kms and a 10km.