Jowhar, August 11, 2025 — The Minister of State for Internal Affairs in Somalia's Hirshabelle regional administration, Mohamed Ahmed Gacal, has been dismissed from his position following public comments in which he criticized the handling of taxation on major roads in the Middle Shabelle region.

Speaking to the media, Gacal acknowledged the growing frustration among truck drivers and transport operators over what he described as burdensome and unregulated taxation. He urged the Ministry of Finance in Hirshabelle to formally present any new tariff policies to the regional parliament for approval before enforcing them on the public.

"If parliamentary approval is bypassed, there's a real risk that people will refuse to comply with the customs procedures in Ceel Cade, potentially triggering chaos and disorder," Gacal warned during his statement.

His remarks were swiftly condemned by Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe, who, in an official decree, announced the minister's dismissal. The president accused Gacal of making "irresponsible statements" and undermining the administration's governance framework.

The incident has sparked political tension within the Hirshabelle leadership amid broader efforts to reform tax collection and restore public confidence in the administration.

Sources within the regional government say a replacement for the dismissed minister will be appointed in the coming days.