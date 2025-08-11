Mogadishu, August 11, 2025 — The Somali government announced on Sunday the killing of several senior Al-Shabaab leaders in a series of coordinated air and ground operations in the Bariire area and surrounding villages in the Lower Shabelle region.

The offensives, carried out jointly by the Somali National Army (SNA), Ugandan troops under the African Union Mission, and international partners, targeted Al-Shabaab fighters who had recently established strongholds in Bariire.

Footage released by authorities showed precision airstrikes hitting militant positions, destroyed buildings, and columns of Al-Shabaab fighters struck by missiles, indicating heavy losses for the jihadist group.

Among those killed were:

Hassan Malaay, a top commander responsible for heavy artillery in Bariire

Mukhsin, an explosives expert active in the Bariire area

Sayid Cali Maadeey, known as "Goonka," who coordinated bombings in Awdheegle

Jama, a logistics planner for vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs)

Sabir, the head of a 400-strong Al-Shabaab militia unit

Khalid Boorow, an explosives operative responsible for attacks in Afgooye and Wanlaweyn

Following weeks of intense fighting, Somali and AU forces have regained full control of Bariire, a strategic town long contested by Al-Shabaab. Military officials say operations are now expanding to nearby areas where the group remains active.

"This marks a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's operational capacity in southern Somalia," a Somali military official said. "We are committed to clearing all remaining hideouts in the region."

The Somali government, backed by international allies, has ramped up its military campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, aiming to liberate key territories and restore stability in regions under insurgent control.