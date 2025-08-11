The prediction of another imminent heavy rainfall and accompanying flooding by the federal government yesterday has pushed states into scurrying to put measures in place to avert disaster.

Recall that the Director of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department of the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, had in a statement, warned 14 states, all in the north, to prepare for another round of heavy rains and flooding between August 10 and 15, 2025.

The statement read: "The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: August 10 - August 14, 2025. "Adamawa State: Jimeta, Mubi, Mayo-Belwa, Wuro-Bokki, Yola, Farkumo Bauchi State: Jama'a. Nasarawa State: Keffi, Kaduna State: Jaji, Kafanchan, Zaria, Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State: Katsina, Bindawa, Kaita Kebbi State: Kamba, Kangiwa, Kalgo, Ribah, Sakaba, Saminaka, Gwandu, Jega, Bunza, Birnin kebbi, Bagudo, Argungu. Kano State: Bebeji, Gwarzo, Karaye, Sumaila, Tundun-wada, Niger State: Rijau, Ibi, Chanchaga, Magama, Mashegu, Minna, Mokwa, New-Bussa, Sarkin pawa, Wushishi, Taraba State: Duchi Jigawa State: Miga, Ringim, Hadejia, Dutse. Yobe State: Potiskum, Dapchi, Gasma, Gashua, Jakusko, Zamfara State: Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bungudu, Gusau, Sokoto State: Sokoto, Gagawa, Gada, Goronyo, Isa, Wamakko, Silame, Makira Borno: Bama, Kwara State: Jebba.

"Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note. Feedback from the relevant stakeholders and state government representatives on this platform will be highly appreciated."

Niger govt directs residents in riverine areas to quit immediately

Reacting to the alert yesterday, Niger State government urged villagers residing in riverine and flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily to safer upland locations.

The advisory, delivered by Jonathan Vatsa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media, and Strategy, stressed the urgency of the situation due to imminent thunderstorm activity forecast by both the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, and the Federal Government.

Vatsa declared: "The state government cannot afford to witness another catastrophic situation like the recent Mokwa flood which claimed over 200 lives, with properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

"Over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas of the state are living along the riverside and this is why these communities need to heed the NiMET and federal government flood warning.

"We need to be proactive to avoid the Mokwa experience and that is why the state government is urging the people living by the river to immediately begin to relocate to a safer place because we don't want to take the warnings of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency/federal government for granted.

"the state government will soon embark on a statewide awareness and sensitisation of the people, especially those communities that are prone to flood on the need to flee the area temporarily to upland areas.

He urged traditional leaders, community leaders, and religious leaders to help the government sensitise their subjects and followers to the need to adhere strictly to the directive.

Similarly, Kwara State government has taken key proactive measures to mitigate possible impacts of flooding in the months ahead.

Key areas often affected by flooding in Ilorin,state capital are Unity road, lower Taiwo road,Amilegbe/Emir's road,Adura lere,Duma, and Harmony estate among others. Others are Isalekoko, IsaleDumo, Danu-Sheu, Olorunsogo in Ilorin East Iocal government area among others.

Bolanle Olukoju, Commissioner for Communications, warned residents of potential flooding areas and advised them to take necessary precautions, including and not limited to urging residents to relocate to higher ground and safer areas.

In critical situation residents in vulnerable areas have been relocated to prevent avoidable loss of life and property.

He also issued warnings and advisories to residents, urging them to stay alert and take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall.

Additionally, Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a strong advisory to farmers, particularly those near rivers, floodplains, and low-lying areas, to take immediate precautions in light of the flash flood alert.

Kano demolishes structures on waterways, ask residents in flood-prone areas to relocate

In Kano, the state government has embarked on the demolition of structures on waterways, while also asking residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places.

The Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change, Dahiru Hashim, who disclosed this, said state government has also embarked on desilting of drainages across the state to ensure free flow of water.

He attributed most of the floodings experienced in the state to human behaviour, arising from blockage of the waterways.

He however, said so far and as a results of it proactive measures, the state have not recorded any flooding in the flash points.

"Sequel to the NiMET prediction, the state has been up and doing, courtesy of the directives that it had been given by the governor, Abba Yusuf, that we swung into action to ensure a flood-free Kano State. We have taken several measures.

"We brought all relevant stakeholders such as traditional institutions, religious leaders, civil society groups on board to ensure that the management of the flood control is not done alone by the state government.

"Most of the issues that are happening are human-induced; most due to negligence and sometimes ignorance. We are also carrying out massive sensitisation on several media outlets. We have carried out desilting exercise in major drainages in the state, ranging from Babangwari, Triumph, Kwanar Ungogo to other critical areas. For the long term, we have recently launched five million tree planting."

Zamfara takes precautionary measures against flooding, says ZEMA official

In Zamfara State, the state's Emergency Management Agency, ZEMA, said the state government has taken up precautionary measures to avert the widespread occurrence of the flooding and it's impact on vulnerable communities across the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Amb. Ahmed Bala, who disclosed this yesterday, said all arrangements had been made to ensure all the flood-prone areas were secured.

He said even before the warning issued by the federal government, the agency had begun campaigns since last year against the possible occurrence of flooding in 2025.

"ZEMA has ramped up mitigation efforts in the flood-prone areas, especially the local government areas of Gusau, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Talata-Mafara, and all other areas that usually experienced floods in the past,"

He said ZEMA had made vigorous enlightenment campaigns on clearance of major drainages and sensitisation, adding that campaigns had since been commenced to ensure water flowed freely during the peak of the raining season.

Sokoto govt steps up flood preparedness as NIMET issues 2025 warnings

Also, Sokoto State government has unveiled a series of proactive measures to protect communities, infrastructure, and public health from the looming threat.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Nura Dalhatu Tangaza, said the government was leaving nothing to chance in its flood preparedness drive.

According to him, intensive public sensitisation campaigns are already underway to discourage indiscriminate waste disposal, promote regular clearing of drainages and enhance public awareness on flood prevention strategies.

"We are determined to keep our urban centers clean, prevent environmental hazards and safeguard lives from flood-related disasters," he stated.

Responding directly to NIMET's warnings, Tangaza disclosed that the ministry had convened multiple stakeholder meetings to develop early response strategies.

These discussions, he explained, brought together experts, community leaders, and relevant agencies to assess flood-prone areas and implement targeted interventions before the rains intensify.

"We are not waiting for the floods to come before acting. Prevention is our priority," the commissioner said.

Director of Flood and Erosion Control, Mansur Yahaya, provided details of the current interventions, revealing that critical sites such as Gidan Sandaga on the Illela highway to Niger Republic, the area behind Rima Radio Sokoto, Akalawa/Tudun Wada, and SARDA were undergoing preventive works, including channel clearing, erosion control, and strengthening of embankments.

Kebbi activates rapid response mechanism

In Kebbi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulllahi Idris Zuru, said long before the flood warning, the governor, Dr Nasir Idris, had directed relevant bodies to hasten the evacuation of drainage channels that might obstruct free flow of rain water.

Similarly, Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Muhammad Bello Yakubu, stated that the agency had set up rapid response committee, comprising trained rescuers in case of emergencies, adding that life jackets had also been procured by the state government and distributed to the people living at riverine areas.

He explained that safety measures had been put in place such as evacuation of draining channels and awareness campaign on the need for people living on flood-prone areas to relocate.

Kogi activates emergency operation centre, mapped out 42 IDPs camps

In Kogi, the State Emergency Management Agency, KOSEMA, has officially opened an emergency operation centre, located in the deputy governor's office, in preparation for the flooding.

KOSEMA Executive Secretary, Mouktar Atimah, said the emergency centre was created, following an order from the governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, to pave way for the agency to be able to collate data and information on incidents in flood affected areas, to enable the state and federal governments take necessary actions. Atimah also stated that 42 Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps had been mapped out across nine local government areas of the state.

He listed Lokoja, Kogi, Ofu, Ibaji, Bassa, Ajaokuta, Omala, Igalamela, and Idah local government areas as places prone to flooding, but stressed that flash flood was already experienced in Kabba/Bunu and Okene LGAs following heavy rainfalls.

Atimah, who gave a review report of 2024 flood, explained that 1,000,603 households were affected by flooding in Kogi State, stressing that the data had raised concerns for various stakeholders in the state to put all hands on deck to reduce the impact of the anticipated flooding in 2025.

Benue govt has measures in place to mitigate impact -- SEMA

In Benue, the State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, said measures had been put in place by the state government to mitigate the impact of the expected flooding of parts of the state.

Being the host of River Benue, a tributary of River Niger, Benue State has always been in the spotlight on the issues of flooding, and this year has not been any different.

Speaking on the preparedness of the state government on the looming flood, the Information Officer of BSEMA, Tema Ager, disclosed that several meetings had already been held by stakeholders on the issue.

"We have jingles running on radio stations in the state informing the people of the coming flood. So people are being sensitised on the issue on a daily basis.

"People are being advised to move from their regions that are prone to flooding to higher grounds or safer areas.

"Also, gutters and water channels have been clear, while the state government has also spent funds to expand several water channels and constructed new ones. If you go to Wurukum you will see how those channels have been expanded.

"Same thing is being done on Ishaya Bakut road and behind Police Zone 4 where residents suffer perennial flooding despite years of interventions by successive governments."

Kaduna intensifies flood control measures, begins dredging

On its part, Kaduna State has ramped up its flood preparedness, deploying critical emergency strategies to mitigate potential disasters.

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has issued fresh evacuation advisories to residents in low-lying, riverbank, and flood-prone communities, urging them to relocate to safer areas as the rainy season peaks.

"We are not treating this like any other rainy season. This is a full-scale emergency response," said a senior official in the Ministry of Environment.

In a bid to reduce the impact of flooding, the state has commenced large-scale dredging and desilting of River Kaduna and its tributaries.

The move, according to state officials, will help deepen river channels, improve water flow and prevent overflowing.

Drainage clearing operations have also been intensified across Kaduna metropolis and surrounding urban centres to remove waste and blockages that could worsen flood incidents.

Automated flood early warning systems and weather monitoring stations have been installed in strategic locations to give timely alerts to residents and emergency responders.

"We now have real-time monitoring in flood-prone zones. Our emergency response teams are on high alert." said the SEMA Director-General, Mr. Usman Mazadu. To provide shelter for residents who may be displaced by floods, the government has established seven safe haven centres across the state. The centres are equipped with food supplies, bedding, clean water, and basic healthcare services.

"We are not just telling people to relocate, we are also giving them a place to stay," Mazadu added.