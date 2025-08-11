Nigeria: Why PDP Agreed to Wike's Demands - - Sources

Abuja — In a bid to ease internal tensions and strengthen its prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has agreed to key demands from former Rivers State governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Highly placed party sources told Vanguard in Abuja last night that the decision formed part of a wider strategy to unify the party and address lingering grievances within its ranks.

Wike, a major powerbroker in the PDP, had insisted on zoning of the party's presidential ticket to the South, the appointment of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, and strict adherence to the South-South and South -Sast zoning convention.

According to insiders, the party leadership has now accepted these demands, removing what they say is any justification for Wike to continue opposing its direction.

"The party has sat down and agreed to address everything Wike wants. He wants Anyanwu as the secretary of the party, to allow it to proceed. He wants a declaration from the party leaders that the presidential ticket will be zoned to the South.

"The party has accepted this. So, on what basis will Wike now fight the party? There's no basis," a senior party source disclosed.

The development comes amid growing unease over factionalisation within the PDP, following the reported collapse of the G5, a bloc of governors who opposed the party's leadership under Senator Iyorchia Ayu and its 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, before the last general elections.

The G5, also known as the Integrity Group, emerged in the build up to the 2023 presidential election to push for leadership changes within the party.

Initially comprising five governors: Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), the faction has now gone down to three, leaving Wike increasingly isolated.

"The G5 was initially a strong force, but it's now a G3. Makinde left first, then Ortom. Wike is now left with Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu, but their influence has significantly diminished. Even if they still call themselves the G5 or G3, they are no longer a formidable force politically," another source explained.

Party insiders see the move to placate Wike as a calculated step to prevent further defections and shore up support in the South-South and South-East, where he retains considerable influence.

This is seen as important, ahead of PDP's November convention, when zoning and leadership questions will be settled.

Meanwhile, the PDP is keeping a close eye on the possible political return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, whose hesitation in declaring his intentions for 2027 has left the party guessing.

Some believe Jonathan's candidacy could reshape the political landscape, especially if paired with a running mate such as former Kano governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Jonathan can destabilise the PDP if he enters the race. But if he stands up and says, 'Kwankwaso is my running mate for 2027,' that would be the end of it.

"You can't stop them. Jonathan has no issues in the South-Sast and South-South, even with Obi. He's the only one who can truly influence Obi not to run," a party insider noted.

A senior party figure also highlighted what he described as a structural advantage enjoyed by the Northern political bloc.

"The Hausa-Fulani political bloc is far more sophisticated than others. Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world that holds elections on a Saturday, a practice that has significant strategic implications.

"Most nations conduct elections on weekdays, such as Tuesday or Thursday, but our Saturday voting allows key political blocs, particularly in the north, to hold crucial decision-making meetings on Fridays.

"This tradition has given the northern political bloc a distinct advantage, as they enter elections armed with the outcomes of these Friday meetings, prepped and ready to execute their strategies. This has been their practice for years, and it's one of the reasons they've maintained such a stronghold on power," he said.