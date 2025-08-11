Monrovia — -Widow wants husband buried in U.S.

A seeming uncertainty looms here on the pending burial place of fallen Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby, as the Government of Liberia, family members, and friends mourn his passing.

A simmering disagreement or tussle is emerging between the Liberian government and family members of deceased Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Sylvester M. Grigsby, over where he should be buried. The NEW DAWN has gathered.

As it's customary for officials who died, the Government of Liberia is preparing to have a state funeral in Monrovia for the late State Minister Grigsby, who died at age 77 over the weekend in the United States.

But sources have hinted The NEWDAWN that the widow of the late Minister, who resides in the U.S., wants her late husband's remains to be interred in America instead, rather than bringing him to Liberia.

According to sources, Madam Grigsby is contending that her late husband spent more than half of his life in public service in Liberia, even up to his demise last weekend in the U.S., so she prefers his final resting place to be close to her.

The news of the death of the experienced Liberian diplomat and public servant was greeted here with unprecedented shock, amid condolences pouring on social media, following the pronouncement of his sudden death.

Initially, when the news broke on Facebook, many Liberians expressed dismay because there was no public pronouncement about his health.

However, sources say the late Minister had been experiencing an unstable health condition, which he had battled for more than a year since President Joseph N. Boakai appointed him at the onset of his Presidency.

The late Grigsby was one of the first cabinet ministers appointed in the Boakai Administration.

In a press statement dated August 9, 2025, the Executive Mansion in Monrovia said that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has expressed profound shock and deep sorrow upon receiving tragic news of the sudden passing of Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

The release continued that President Boakai has extended condolences to the grieving family of the late Minister, staff of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and all Liberians, who had the privilege of working with or knowing him.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Boakai described Minister Grigsby's death as an immeasurable loss to his administration and the nation, reflecting on his decades of dedicated public service, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Liberia.

"Minister Grigsby was a trusted friend, an astute statesman, and a pillar of integrity in public service. His counsel, experience, and steadfast dedication to the duties of his office will be sorely missed by me, and by the entire Government," the President is quoted as saying.

In his public service life and duty, the deceased Minister is perceived to be arguably the most experienced in the Boakai-Cabinet, having served multiple roles in successive governments, dating back to the 80s.

He served in various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as Deputy Minister of International Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and would later climb to the top post of Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Grigsby honored all his positions in public service with hard work, dedication, determination, humility, and patriotism. This mentality and posture catapulted him through the ranks and file of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure of service there.

He would later move to the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs as Minister proper following his appointment by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, to fill the vacancy left behind by the sad and shocking demise of former Minister of State Johnny McClain.

Grigsby's outstanding service to national duty over the years, coupled with his long-standing record of integrity in both public and private service spanning several decades, won the admiration and confidence of President Sirleaf, who would not only consider him for the Post of Minister of State but entrusted him with important international responsibilities, which he executed effectively and efficiently.

He had earlier served in the Interim Government of National Unity (IGNU) under late Interim President, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, as senior Minister in the foreign ministry and before then, he was Liberia's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the entire Benelux, a post he served with distinction. Editing by Jonathan Browne