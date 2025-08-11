Bedridden Bikita nurse, Progress Muzuva who got injured on duty in 2018, has accused the government of lying about providing her with compensatory sick leave, injury on duty benefits, salary payment, care and support.

For the past seven years, Muzuva has been bedridden, wearing adult diapers after she was attacked by a maternity patient and got her spine and leg broken.

After Muzuva's story went viral last week, the Ministry of Health released a statement Friday stating that it processed Muzuva's sick leave and injury-on-duty benefits and began paying her compensation under the Disability Benefits Act in October 2024.

The underfire health ministry also claimed it gave Muzuva three months' full salary in August 2020, and paid her cash in lieu of unused vacation leave in January 2022.

Muzuva responded in a statement stating what the ministry said was not true and a way of clearing their name at the expense of her health.

"In October 2024, I received US$ 938 and a ZIG component in my account and could not tell whether it was a retirement package or the compensation for 80% disability.

"To make sure, I inquired with the Provincial HR office (Mr Moyo) with an effort to know which payment was done, he said he would come back to me after enquiring, but he has not given me feedback to this day.

"I am getting US$93 per month, which is not enough to pay for painkillers and transport for my monthly medical care.

"During my sick leave in 2019, I received full salary only for two months, not three months as stated by the ministry.

"This is evidence that the ministry is hiding behind a finger, trying to cover up their maladministration and incompetence at the expense of my life," Muzuva said.

In its Friday's statement, the health ministry also said they granted Muzuva government patient status in January 2020 for free treatment in public hospitals, and received care at multiple major hospitals with ambulance services, all which Muzuva said were lies.

"The ministry indicated that they granted me government patient status, which could be true on paper, but in practice, I have been footing medical bills alone and no free treatment even at Masvingo General Hospital," she said.

Muzuva attached all the proof of payments she has been making to general hospitals with the recent one made on the 7th of August 2025 at Masvingo General Hospital.

"The ministry indicated in its statement that they offered me transport as and when needed, which is misleading and is bent on trying to clear their names. "The truth is that I received transport only three times despite having frequent visits to various health institutions using private transport after requests to the District and Province were being turned down, despite the province having many ambulances.

"I therefore do not understand what the ministry is trying to imply to the public by issuing such a misleading and contradicting statement to what is obtained on the ground," Muzuva added.

Muzuva also told NewZimbabwe.com she received information that ambulance drivers were ordered to write forge log books which indicate they carried her for hospital visits.

Muzuva, however, challenged them to present their log books and see if they match her dates of visits to healthcare facilities.

"An official said to me what is written in the statement "ndizvozvo" what picture do you want to give to the public, everything was done for you and we have evidence, we have the district and province log book which indicates that you were using the ministry's ambulances.

"If possible they should do an investigation and see if the log books match my visits to different hospitals and the dates as well," she said.

Muzuva also said the ministry lied about sending a team to assess her needs and organising her neurosurgeon visit, claiming the team only gathered information for parliament.

"The Ministry indicated in their statement that a team has been deployed to assess my current needs, which is not consistent with what the team said when it visited me.

"The team visited and indicated that they were sent by the MoHCC Minister, Dr Mombeshora, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr Maunganidze, to gather information which was to be presented in Parliament the following day by the minister. In light of the above, nothing else concerning my welfare and care was discussed, as stated by the Ministry's communication to the public.

"The Ministry indicated that I was assessed at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on 07 August 2025 by a Specialist Neurosurgeon which is true but they are trying to paint a picture that they are the ones who organised my assessment, yet it's not true, given that I even paid for every service I received and was ferried by a private ambulance offered by a well-wisher, despite many ambulances being parked at the Provincial Hospital.

The disgruntled nurse also accused the ministry of falsely claiming her retirement process followed proper procedures, alleging she was secretly retired in January 2022 without consent, pressured to agree in June 2024 under threats, and that the ministry has issued misleading statements to cover up maladministration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muzuva says the Ministry's claim of zero tolerance for mistreatment is false, accusing it of long neglect, possible manipulation of her case records and issuing misleading statements to cover up maladministration and derail her public appeal for assistance.

"The statement is also meant to derail my public appeal for assistance on welfare and medical matters, as if they are caring for me, yet it is misleading. Unfortunately, some personnel in the ministry are trying to save their jobs and their colleagues in the ministry at the expense of my health and welfare.

"I plead with people around the world, other Zimbabwean government departments, well-wishers and the donor world to reach out to me with any kind of assistance towards my medical care and welfare and ignore the Ministry of Health Press Statement issued on 8 August 2025, which is misleading and trying to deprive me the opportunity for my true story to be heard across the globe and get assistance."

Muzuva was attacked by a violent maternity patient whom she was escorting to Silveira Hospital in Masvingo for emergency care.

The violent patient wanted to kill herself and her newborn baby in what medical experts say could have been a case of severe postpartum psychosis.