Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Condemns Child Recruitment By DR Congo Army

The AFC/M23 rebel movement has condemned the recruitment of children into the armed forces of the DR Congo and its allied armed groups, accusing international organisations of ignoring the urgency of the matter.

AFC/M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, said in an X post on Sunday, August 10, that the movement "notes with regret and condemns in the strongest terms the recruitment of children by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime."

The post included a video showing minors reportedly found among fighters who surrendered to the rebel group on July 28, during clashes in Nyamugali, in the Kalehe highlands.

According to the group, during the surrender of fighters from the Nyatura militia, several minors were identified among those laying down their arms.

"This practice continues with complete impunity, despite the presence of human rights organizations in general and those campaigning for children's rights in particular," the Kanyuka stated.

"We regret to note that despite the seriousness of the facts, no conviction has been handed down by the United Nations Joint Office for Human Rights (UNJHRO)," he said.

Two UN human rights offices recently accused the rebel movement of killing hundreds of civilians in eastern DR Congo, allegations the rebels dismissed, calling the reports "unverified and politically motivated."

Kanyuka added that the UN agency directed "unfounded accusations" at the AFC/M23 instead of addressing the issue of child soldiers allegedly recruited by the government coalition.

"The UNJHRO silence in the face of these crimes raises questions about its impartiality and its political exploitation." he said.