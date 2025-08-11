Nigeria: FRSC Issues Advisory On Katsina - Batsari Bridge Collapse

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted motorists to the collapse of a bridge along the Katsina-Batsari route.

The collapse occurred a few metres after Salbak Filling Station, near Shagari Lowcost, following a heavy downpour on Saturday night.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Ogungbemide said the Sector Commander in Katsina, Corps Commander Maxwell Lede, conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incident on Sunday and ordered the immediate closure of the affected section to traffic.

"The FRSC has cordoned off the area from both ends to safeguard road users," the statement said.

He added that alternative routes had been provided to ease traffic movement.

"Motorists traveling from Katsina to Batsari are advised to use Ring Road via Al-Qalam University, while those coming from Batsari to Katsina should use the Army Barracks-Jibia Road to reconnect.

"Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the collapsed bridge site to prevent road crashes, especially during late evening hours or in rainy conditions when visibility is poor," Ogungbemide warned.

He also urged media houses to amplify the advisory for public awareness, emphasising that road safety was a shared responsibility.

Vanguard News