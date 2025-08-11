Kenya: Police Sacco Starts Construction of Sh60mn Saluting Dias At Embakasi College

9 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya National Police DT SACCO has begun construction of a KSh 60 million modern saluting dias at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus.

The structure, expected to serve both ceremonial and training purposes, is part of the SACCO's community investment programme. It will feature contemporary designs and is projected to be one of the most advanced of its kind in the region.

Senior police officers and SACCO officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including SACCO Chairman David Mategwa, CEO Solomon Atsiaya, and representatives from the General Service Unit (GSU).

The GSU has been a long-standing stakeholder in the SACCO, and officials say the project will not affect members' dividends. Police leadership at the event urged the SACCO to expand its community programmes to include financial literacy training for officers.

The project adds to the SACCO's portfolio of infrastructure investments in support of law enforcement institutions across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.