Kenya: Police Sacco Starts Construction of Sh60mn Saluting Dias At Embakasi College

Nairobi — The Kenya National Police DT SACCO has begun construction of a KSh 60 million modern saluting dias at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus.

The structure, expected to serve both ceremonial and training purposes, is part of the SACCO's community investment programme. It will feature contemporary designs and is projected to be one of the most advanced of its kind in the region.

Senior police officers and SACCO officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including SACCO Chairman David Mategwa, CEO Solomon Atsiaya, and representatives from the General Service Unit (GSU).

The GSU has been a long-standing stakeholder in the SACCO, and officials say the project will not affect members' dividends. Police leadership at the event urged the SACCO to expand its community programmes to include financial literacy training for officers.

The project adds to the SACCO's portfolio of infrastructure investments in support of law enforcement institutions across the country.