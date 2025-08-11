Rwanda: Parts of Kigali Face Two-Day Water Supply Interruption

Residents in some parts of the City of Kigali will face a two-day water supply interruption starting Monday, August 11, as authorities implement a rationing plan to cope with water shortages, the Water and Sanitation Corporation Group (WASAC) has announced.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve water rationing and ensure equitable distribution, especially to areas frequently experiencing shortages, we would like to inform our esteemed customers of a temporary water supply interruption as part of the rationing plan," WASAC said in a statement.

Water supply will be interrupted from August 11 to 12 in Nyamirambo, Nyakabanda, Rwezamenyo, Kigali, Nyarugenge and Gitega sectors of Nyarugenge District, as well as Gisozi, Kacyiru, Jabana, Jali, Gatsata, Remera, Kimironko and Ndera sectors in Gasabo District.

WASAC Group said the plan is to supply areas frequently experiencing water shortages. These include Rwimbogo, Kabeza ku Mucyo, Gasogi, Ndera, Rusheshe, Rubirizi, Karembure, Sabaganga, Bisambu, Niboye, Murambi, Nyanza, Kagarama and Muyange.

"We kindly urge all customers in the affected areas to store enough water in advance for use during the interruption. This adjustment is essential to enable fair water distribution to underserved areas," the statement added.

In July, the government deployed a team to implement a water-rationing plan aimed at easing shortages affecting different parts of Kigali during the dry season.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, attributed the shortages to reduced water levels in the Nyabarongo River, which has in turn lowered the capacity of key water treatment facilities.

Nyabarongo is the main water source for the Kanzenze Water Treatment Plant and the Nzove Water Treatment Plant, the largest suppliers of water to Kigali.