press release

- The Security and Defense Council held a meeting on Saturday, presided over by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and its full members.

In a press statement, the Council saluted the steadfastness of the Sudanese people and those participating in the existential War of Dignity.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Press Statement

The Security and Defense Council

The Security and Defense Council met today, Saturday, August 9, 2025, under the chairmanship of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Council saluted the steadfastness of the Sudanese people and those participating in the existential War of Dignity.

The meeting reviewed the security and political situation in the country.

The meeting deliberated on the acts of the Al-Dagalo militia and the Ta'asis group in forming a fictitious, paper-based authority in Darfur. It reviewed the measures taken by the Abu Dhabi regime and the precautions to be taken by the Sudanese government.

The meeting affirmed the Sudanese state's ability to preserve Sudan's capabilities and protect its vital interests.

Finally, the meeting reviewed the military situation on various battlefronts.